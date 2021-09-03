Naval Submarine School Instructor Awarded Instructor of the Year

NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT (March 9, 2021) - Chief Navy Diver Kenneth L. McCollum was presented with the Submarine Learning Center’s Senior Enlisted Instructor of the Year Award on March 8, 2021 aboard Naval Submarine Base New London, Groton, CT.



A native of Phoenix, AZ, McCollum boasts a seventeen year Navy career and currently serves as the leading chief petty officer and master training specialist for the Pressurized Submarine Escape Trainer (PSET). This course trains future submariners on the process of escaping a

submarine in the case of an emergency.



PSET is a two day course teaching all officer and enlisted submarine students on how to survive a worst-case-scenario undersea by utilizing a real-time escape evolution in an 84,000-gallon circular escape tank. The tank is 20 feet wide by 37 feet deep and is heated to 90 degrees

Fahrenheit.



Stressing the importance of the PSET course in the overall curriculum of Naval Submarine School, McCollum noted that this trainer is one that will prepare students for a literal life-or- death situation. As such, McCollum believes it is critical for students to fully immerse

themselves in the training.



“We do things a little differently here [at PSET],” said McCollum. “We only have the students here for two days and we want them to understand the material and the escape process so we need to make sure they are focused as well as comfortable during their time here.”



During his tenure as leading chief petty officer overseeing the work of more than thirty instructors, the PSET unit graduated over 1,900 students—seven of which received commendations for academic excellence.



“NDC McCollum’s exceptional performance as leading chief petty officer for the PSET course allowed his students to experience high velocity learning which will prepare them all for real-world situations in the submarine force,” said Capt. Steven Antcliff, Commanding Officer, Naval Submarine School. “Uncompromising in his values and cognizant of the heritage of the silent service, NDC McCollum displayed true grit, tenacity, and innovation in ushering Sailors through this short, yet critical aspect of Naval Submarine School.”



The Instructor of the Year designation is awarded to both enlisted and officer instructors selected by their commands as the example of what it means to be an instructor, and is accompanied by the awarding of the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal.

