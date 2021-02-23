NMCP Launches MED Program

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Feb. 23, 2021) – Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) recently launched the Mentoring Future Medical Professionals, Education Opportunities, Diversity through Outreach (MED) program to support diversity in healthcare professions.



The MED Program’s mission is to match any motivated hospital corpsmen with mentors in their prospective healthcare field. Mentees work one-on-one with a mentor, develop an individualized, guided path to reach their goals, and have access to tools, resources, and shadowing experiences.



“We have mentors that have been in your shoes before, and are willing and motivated to show you how to move forward with your plan, or develop a new one to help you achieve a dream you may have in Navy Medicine,” said Lt. Abiola Babawale, a former enlisted hospital corpsman.



One of the primary goals of the MED program is to promote a well-trained diversified workforce at NMCP.



“The key to an effective workforce is having a diverse group of people with new and different ideas from different backgrounds,” said Capt. Marilisa Elrod, NMCP associate director of professional education. “That’s why the MED program is so important because it gives anyone who’s interested and motivated, no matter where you’re from, the opportunity to have a career in a healthcare profession.”



NMCP wants everyone interested in Navy Medicine to be aware of what programs the Navy offers that will benefit their careers in and out of the Navy.



“The MED program is really meant to help anybody form a bridge to whichever platform, program or path you’re interested in while you’re in the Navy and beyond,” Babawale said.



