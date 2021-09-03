Navy logistics command wins top award for supply excellence

Courtesy Photo | The team at NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego Site North Island show off the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The team at NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego Site North Island show off the plaque they received as recipients of the 2020 COMNAVAIRFOR Ashore Supply Excellence Award, Feb. 9, 2021, aboard Naval Air Station Coronado, Calif. NAVSUP FLC San Diego Site North Island Director, CDR. Christian Booth, said the award is a tremendous accomplishment and a reflection of the focused combined efforts across Aviation Supply Departments and FLCs. "I couldn’t be more proud of our professional logistics team,” Booth expressed. "These annual Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF) awards encourage superb logistics support with the objective of improving the readiness of the flight line." see less | View Image Page

NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego was recently named the recipient of the 2020 COMNAVAIRFOR Ashore Supply Excellence Award for providing critical supply support at Naval Air Station North Island, Naval Air Station Point Mugu, and Naval Air Station Fallon in support of squadrons throughout Southern California and Nevada.



Three sites within NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego were recognized for their work in providing outstanding support to squadrons within Naval Air Force Command’s Pacific Fleet area of operation: Site Fallon, Site North Island, and Site Ventura. As stated in the initial Navy Fleet-wide message naming the awardees, “[the] annual awards encourage superb logistics support with the objective of improving the readiness of the flight line.”



CDR Brian Madden, the NAVSUP FLC San Diego Code 400 director who directly oversees all eight outlying sites, says the Blue “E” award “recognizes the efforts of our supply and logistics professionals across the region serving squadrons at over the horizon installations in support of material management, inventory management, packaging and transportation, and product and service delivery in support to the warfighter.” He added that although the NAVSUP FLC San Diego Fuels Department played a major part in the teams’ awards, it was a joint effort in achieving their success.



“Fuels (Code 700) is definitely an integral part of that support, but this award recognizes the combined efforts of our site directors at North Island (CDR Christian Booth), Fallon (LT Martin Kwong), and Point Mugu (LT Kevin Kim) in their roles supporting their respective wings in their dual-hatted Aviation Support Detachment (ASD) officer role. Equally important to that success is the FLC team that they also lead in supporting aviation readiness at each respective site,” he stated.



As the second largest fleet logistics center in the Navy, FLC San Diego provides material, fuels, mail, warehousing, and handling support, in addition to various other logistics functions for the air stations and assigned squadrons.



The “Blue E” is awarded annually to supply departments that maintain consistent, high quality support to aviation assets throughout the year, and receive passing and exemplary marks on monthly inspections. Supply departments that are inspected may have minor discrepancies, but are commended for their improvements and corrections to any issues identified during the inspections.



According to CDR Christian Booth, director of Site North Island at Naval Air Station Coronado, winning the award is special because of the goal he set for the team on his first day as director.



“Upon arrival I looked at the past (inspection) scores and spoke to leadership, and I got an immediate sense that this was a team that wanted to win, that had something to prove. We set the goal of getting the Blue “E” back to NASNI and worked towards it slowly and methodically. The best part of the process was that I didn’t have to push [anyone], the entire team had the desire and the sense of urgency.” He explained.



Logistics aviation readiness is so crucial to the overall mission of the Navy due to the necessity for aircraft to remain operational at all times.



“The warfighter on the flight line expects the material they need to be available at a moment’s notice to support their mission schedule. We manage about 10,000 items to support MH-60, CMV-22, and C-2A aircraft here on North Island. It’s critical that as logisticians, we analyze trends and work closely with stakeholders across the Naval Aviation Enterprise to have the leanest most effective retail stock.” Booth added.



Site Fallon, located at Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada, has won the Supply Excellence Award for six years consecutively since 2015. Henry Huntsberry, deputy director of Site Fallon, attributes his team’s outstanding performance throughout the years to their core belief and understanding of their role in the Navy’s overall aviation readiness mission.



“Our credence is: ‘One Team, One Fight’. In order for aircraft to fly, pilots must continuously train to fly. Before a mechanic turns a wrench, he or she must understand what repairs are needed to keep aircraft and assets fully mission capable. Likewise, In order to provide customers a product, [we] must understand [our] customers’ needs and how to provide supplies, services and quality-of-life to support that need,” Hunstberry said.



Each of the three sites received congratulatory letters and plaques on behalf of the Commander, Naval Air Forces, as recognition of their achievements.



NAVSUP FLC San Diego is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP.