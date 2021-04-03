Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCP Pediatric Patient Receives Gaming Gift

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Story by Seaman Imani Daniels 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    A patient of Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Pediatric Oncology Department received a gift from Operation Key West, March 4.

    Operation Key West is a program that aides in helping military families and small businesses. Their sole purpose is to improve the quality of life for wounded heroes and their families.

    Taylor Roberts, a 20 year old patient who has been diagnosed with various forms of cancer, has been a patient of NMCP for a good portion of his life.

    “He was diagnosed with leukemia back in 2014,” said Jimmy Roberts, Taylor’s dad. “This medical center has been a big part of his treatment. We have been a part of the Portsmouth family for a long time.”

    Through the relationship with Chris Brogan, NMCP’s Child Life Specialist, Operation Key West was able to coordinate with Brogan get a short list of things that would help Taylor as he continues his fight against cancer. At the top of the list was a gaming laptop.

    “He loves gaming, it is his favorite hobby,” Roberts said. “It’s a really big gift for him.”

    Through all of his experiences, Taylor has done his best to remain positive and is extremely excited about his new gaming laptop.

    “That laptop is so much more than a computer,” Brogan said. “It is an opportunity to share joy, to shine a light through some of the dark difficulties of life, to be human, to love one another. It has truly touched Taylor and those of us who care for him.”

    As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area's 10 branch health and TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.

