PRNG Strong and Committed in the Fight against COVID-19

FORT BUCHANAN, PR -- March 09, 2021-- The Puerto Rico National Guard was mobilized on March 15, 2020, with thousands of Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen in support of the government’s fight against COVID-19.



The PRNG is carrying out its “Operation Strong Front” mission by overseeing six vaccination centers in San Juan, Bayamón, Caguas, Ponce, Mayagüez, and Arecibo. In addition to these centers, Guardsmen are also administering vaccines at nine Department of Education vaccination centers, at elderly homes, and at various police department precincts.



"Our mission is to vaccinate all our citizens according to CDC guidelines while also following Puerto Rico Health Department protocols," said the Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, Maj. Gen. José J. Reyes. "We evaluate this joint effort daily to make the necessary adjustments as they arise."



In addition to conducting vaccination efforts at regional centers, the PRNG continues performing medical screening at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Carolina and at the Ceiba airport and seaport. This is being done to detect possible COVID-19 cases in people who arrive on the island from the United States and other countries.



“We want Puerto Ricans and the people who visit us every day to feel safe. We continue to emphasize the importance of wearing a facemask, hand washing, and physical distancing,” said General Reyes.



Over 200 service members work daily in logistics and operations to ensure Operation Strong Front’s success and to fulfill its mission of reestablishing quality of life for the people of Puerto Rico.



“We are extremely proud of the effort and commitment of our Soldiers and Airmen. There have been many long hours, and despite the fatigue they may feel, they remain firm in this battle against an invisible but not invincible enemy,” said Col. Carlos Torres, Commander of Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico.



So far, the PRNG has administered vaccines at 63 elderly homes in 27 municipalities. More than 4,810 residents and over 1,024 employees have been vaccinated with first doses. Additionally, 139,788 people over the age of 65, first responders, and health care professionals have received first and second doses.



To date, the PRNG has also vaccinated 56,516 Department of Education personnel with the first dose and 37,970 with the second dose, totaling 94,486 vaccinations.





