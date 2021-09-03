IMCOM-E selects 2021 Best Warriors

Photo By Dani Johnson | From Right: Sgt. David Baker, USAG Ansbach, and Pfc. Samuil Matveev, USAG Rheinland...... read more read more Photo By Dani Johnson | From Right: Sgt. David Baker, USAG Ansbach, and Pfc. Samuil Matveev, USAG Rheinland Pfalz, win the NCO and Soldier categories at the Installation Management Command-Europe Best Warrior Competition Mar. 3. They were presented the awards by Regional Director Tommy Mize and Command Sgt. Maj. Samara Pitre. The competition runs from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3. The competition enhances expertise, training, and understanding of the skills needed to be a well-rounded Soldier. Winners will go on to compete at the Installation Management Command level in San Antonio, Texas. see less | View Image Page

ANSBACH, Germany (Mar. 9, 2021) – A U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach noncommissioned officer and a USAG Rheinland Pfalz Soldier were recognized as the 2021 Installation Management Command-Europe Best Warriors in a ceremony Mar. 3 at the Von Steuben Community Center on Bismarck Kaserne.



Sgt. David Baker, a traffic investigator, and Pfc. Samuil Matveev, a chaplain’s assistant, rose to the top of the competition that ran from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3. A total of 12 competitors from the seven garrisons in Europe vied for the prize.



“Congratulations to all of the great Soldiers and noncommissioned officers that participated in the competition,” said Tommy R. Mize, IMCOM-E regional director. “Your dedication, your commitment to excellence, your fitness, and your soldier skills makes all of us proud.”



Over four days, Soldiers completed an Army Combat Fitness Test, a 10.6-mile foot march and a rifle qualification as well as a sample of hands-on warrior tasks, a written essay, and conducted board interviews with sergeants major from across Europe.



“It was a very hard competition,” said Baker. “I feel really honored to be here made some friends in the process.”



Matveev said “it was challenging as one of my first competitions at this level, as 56M we don’t get a lot of recognition”



The BWC, like any other training event, is essential to Soldiers’ readiness. With the realities of COVID 19, mitigation measures were in place to protect the participants.



“It’s (COVID-19) our new norm, it’s the way we have to learn to live and learn to train,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Samara Pitre, IMCOM-E command sergeant major. “As Soldiers we don’t get the option of where or when we get to train. We ensured we instituted as many mitigation measures as we could to ensure the safety of our Soldiers at all times and the cadre for that matter.”



According to the Army website, the Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Warrior Ethos, and represent the Force of the Future.



“It’s your commitment to these values that brought you here to this competition to vie for the coveted title of IMCOM-Europe’s best warrior,” said Mize. “For each of you, good enough is never good enough and you always strive to do your very best.



“This competition does just that, it recognizes soldiers who demonstrated commitment to the Army values, live the Soldier’s Creed, and provide the warrior ethos,” he said. “All these soldiers and noncommissioned officers in this year’s competition strive not simply to excel but to inspire.”



“We all worked very hard,” added Baker. “In the end, we are all best warriors, in my opinion”



Baker and Matveev compete at the IMCOM level in San Antonio later this year. U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach planned and hosted the competition conducted on Katterbach and Bismarck kasernes and Oberdachstetten Training Area.