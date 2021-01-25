BSC Appreciation Week

The Air Force is designating January 25 through 29 as Biomedical Science Appreciation Week to recognize and honor the men and women who make up the professionally diverse Biomedical Science Corps.







The BSC is a unique corps of 17 distinct specialties all working together to provide a broad base of clinical and scientific expertise for the Air Force Medical Service, made up of physical therapists, physician assistants, optometrists, biomedical laboratory officers, pharmacists and many other medical experts who help keep Airmen and their families mission-ready.







Capt. Romi Abouzedan, 319th Medical Support Squadron physical therapy element leader, described readiness as the biggest part of his job.







“Grand Forks Air Force Base is primarily made up of active duty members,” Abouzedan explained. “Our members are physically active, so the job here in physical therapy is to provide an effective option to address injuries and improve readiness.”







In addition to keeping Air Force members mission ready by addressing physical injuries, some BSC medical professionals specialize in providing care for the mental wellness of Airmen and their families.







“Fostering resiliency, helping to get people through hard times, and working with them to improve their lives is the best part of the job.” said Capt. Aleksandra Wantke, 319th Medical Operations Squadron clinical psychologist.







Even though the corps consists of some of the best health care providers, what makes the BSC professionals exemplary is neither their variety of specializations nor the expertise they provide to Airmen and their families, but the embodiment of the Air Force core values.







“The most rewarding part of my job is helping everyone who comes in, and knowing they have all served their country,” said Maj. Burke Wilson, 319 Healthcare Operations Squadron diagnostics and therapeutics flight commander.







The BSC plays a vital role that not only helps keep the 319th Reconnaissance Wing mission going, but maintains larger force readiness.

