As vaccines continue to be delivered to Nellis Air Force Base, medical professionals are preparing to move into the next phase of distribution.



Nellis beneficiaries who are 75 and older are now eligible to sign up for an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Mike O'Callaghan Military Medical Center (MOMMC). Appointments will be available 7-11 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. March 11-12.



Interested beneficiaries may call the COVID Hotline at 702-653-2273 followed by option 9, option 1, option 1 to confirm eligibility and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Beneficiaries may also fill out postcards that are available throughout MOMMC and return them to the immunization service desk on the first floor.



The MOMMC teams have been working diligently to strategically request, schedule and administer vaccines to ensure smooth transition into each phase.



“The goal is to administer as many vaccines as quickly and safely as possible in accordance with the Department of Defense distribution plan,” said Col. Brent Johnson, 99th Medical Group Commander. “We’re pleased to announce that we’re ready to move into the next phase where we can provide the vaccine to our 75 and older beneficiaries.”



The COVID-19 vaccine continues to be available by appointment only in order to maximize distribution and protect the vaccine supply.

Safety and clarity is prominent within the medical group and its staff while providing timely and relevant updates to keep beneficiaries informed.



For more information and to stay updated on future COVID-19 vaccine news, please visit https://www.nellis.af.mil/COVID-19/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 20:14 Story ID: 390875 Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nellis beneficiaries 75 and older can begin signing up for COVID-19 vaccines, by TSgt Alexandre Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.