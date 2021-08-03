Minnesota Guards Woman Ready for Deployment

March 8, 2021 (CAMP RIPELY, Minnesota) – We Celebrate International Women’s Day today by recognizing Corporal Allyna Storms who, like many young Service-members, will be on her way overseas March 8, 2021 as her unit prepares for deployment.

Cpl. Storms joined the Minnesota National Guard in 2016 as a 92A logistics specialist where she served with Bravo Company, 134th Brigade Support Battalion. “I chose to join the MNNG because my family has a heavy history of serving. I've wanted to serve since I was in 5th grade.”

Originally from Becker, Minnesota Cpl. Storms excelled in her position and was able to take part in several events like the U.S-Norway Reciprocal Troop Exchange (NOREX) in 2019. While in Norway, she experienced winter operation in the mountains along with her fellow Guardsmen and the cultural interaction and camaraderie with her counterparts of the Norwegian Home Guard. All while maintaining the grades to graduate from Bemidji State in December 2020 with a B.A. In Psychology and Political Science and a B.S. in Criminal Justice.

“On the civilian side, my goal is to one day work for the FBI as a field agent or as an Intel Analyst. As for the Guard, I anticipate doing my 20 years. I’ve learned a lot from my leaders, and I’m not going to let it go unused,” said Storms.

Storms credits her thrill for the Guard and her inspiration for being a good leader to those strong female leaders who showed her the way from the beginning of her career.

“At B Co. my section Sergeant, Sgt. Kelsi Davis, and my first line leader, Sgt. Karli Athmann have all been the strongest female role models for me in the Guard. I think the biggest lesson/strength I've learned from them is how to take good care of my soldiers. I have a section of 9 including myself, and my first priority is always to make sure their needs are met. I learned that from those female NCOs before me.”

Accompanying Cpl. Storms on her first deployment is an 8 inch, half pound fuzzy teddy bear named Bumble. Bumble came as a surprise around her 22nd birthday this past September as a gift from her fiancé who is currently deployed overseas. He had roses delivered to her house and Bumble came with. Now, Bumble goes with Cpl. Stroms everywhere to include overseas in the CENTCOM Area of Operation. “He comes with because he feels like I have a big piece of Jon with me,” added Storms.

Now serving as a 35F Intelligence Analyst with the S-2 Section of 1st Combined Arms Battalion – 194th Armor, Cpl. Storms is excited to begin her first deployment journey, to be hands on with the missions they trained for, and to grow a stronger bond with her section and unit. “I'm just really excited to serve with a good group of people and to honor our unit history.”

Cpl. Storms never forgets about how she started her career and offers advice for anyone willing to follow her footsteps. “I would tell them that they are the biggest advocate for their own career. Tell your leaders what you want and stand up for it. Changing MOSs was a difficult time for me because I had leadership in my old unit who thought they knew what was best for me - but I'm happier now in the Guard than I have been in all 5 years of my service and I'm glad I stood up for my own career.”

“I'd also tell them to challenge themselves and never fear failing. Failure is just an opportunity to learn and grow, not only as a Soldier but as a person,” added Storms. Remember Bataan, Never Forget.

