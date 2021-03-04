Olmsted Scholar Embarks Brazilian Submarine

Courtesy Photo | 210304-N-N3764-0002 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 4, 2021) Lt. Taylor Butler, an Olmsted...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210304-N-N3764-0002 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 4, 2021) Lt. Taylor Butler, an Olmsted Scholar currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Brazil, uses a stadometer to estimate range with the attack periscope aboard the Brazilian Navy Submarine BNS Tupi (S30), March 4, 2021. Butler embarked on Tupi for four days at sea to help increase the exchange of knowledge between U.S. and Brazilian submarine forces. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports USSOUTHCOM joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations in order to maintain access, enhance interoperability and build enduring partnerships that foster regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American regions. (Courtesy U.S. Navy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

ATLANTIC OCEAN - Lt. Taylor Butler, an Olmsted Scholar currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Brazil, participated in a Brazilian Navy maritime engagement on Brazilian Navy Submarine BNS Tupi (S30) off the southeast coast of Brazil, March 1-4.



Butler, a submarine officer from Branchburg, N.J., was selected as an Olmsted Scholar in February 2019 and is currently completing two years abroad pursuing a master’s degree in International Relations at Programa de Pós-Graduação San Tiago Dantas in São Paulo, Brazil.



Butler participated in an embark on Tupi for four days at sea during the Qualification Course for Future Submarine Commanding Officers, to help increase the exchange of knowledge between U.S. and Brazilian submarine forces.



During the embark, Butler spent time learning about operations, training, and tactics practiced by Brazilian counterparts.



“Tupi and its crew are extremely agile,” said Butler. “Their capabilities complement those of our submarine force in a way that makes our partnership and joint operations extremely beneficial for both countries.”

Additionally, Butler’s fluency in Portuguese allowed for a smooth exchange and embark while interacting with her fellow submariners.



“My ride on Tupi was incredibly rewarding, both as a submariner and as an Olmsted Scholar,” Butler stated. “I got a rare glimpse into life and operations on a conventional submarine, as well as the chance to meet the crew, live onboard, share meals, swap sea stories, and further my insight and understanding of my host country. The crew members, in true Brazilian fashion, were incredibly warm and welcoming and made me feel at ease.”



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports a variety of foreign exchange programs in the area of operations. Currently, one Olmsted Scholar, four Personnel Exchange Program (PEP) Officers, and three Foreign Naval War College students, are participating in exchanges across Chile, Brazil, and Argentina.



The Olmsted Scholar Program was established in 1960 in cooperation with Department of Defense, Navy, Army, Air Force, and Marines. It serves as an opportunity for young military officers to achieve fluency in a foreign language, pursue graduate study at an overseas university and acquire an in-depth understanding of foreign cultures, thereby equipping them to serve in positions of greater responsibility as senior leaders in the United States Armed Forces. It is a three-year program which supports the Secretary of Defense's emphasis on developing language skills and regional cultural knowledge across the force.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.