Public Health Helps Uplift Women’s Voices

Public Health is the science concerned with the health of populations, whether large or small. Because of this, Public Health professionals work to limit health disparities, and promote healthcare equity, quality, and accessibility.



According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, health equity is directly correlated to health outcomes. During International Women’s Day, Public Health professionals are recognized as those who help pave the way toward gender equality, and health equity for women across the globe.



“While we [as a nation] have made strides to equalize health services made available to women, it is important to recognize there is still disparity in both education, messaging, and access,” said Radiation Health Team Lead, Cmdr. Selena Hayes of the Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center (NMCPHC) headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia.



According to a 2018 American College of Physicians Position Paper, when it comes to healthcare in the U.S., women are underrepresented in areas such as research, and there is variation in health outcomes when compared with men. Because of this, the science of Public Health continues to promote needed gender analysis. This research enables scientists and providers to better understand the societal norms and expectations which may have an impact on things like an individual’s exposure to disease as well as influence how services are provided.

Throughout the past 70 years, the advancement of women’s roles within the U.S. military has increased rapidly, oftentimes outpacing society.



NMCPHC’s senior epidemiologist for public health surveillance, and EpiData Center Department Head, Gosia Nowak pointed out that Public Health issues impact men and women [in uniform] differently, making ongoing research and education crucial.



“As the military continues to open up new opportunities for women, such as roles in combat, it’s imperative we [public health] continue to look at the health impacts, to ensure we strengthen the total force, in order to keep special populations, such as women, healthy,” she said. “For a healthy force, it is the total package that matters.”



Nowak further identified the need for continued focus on disparities that may exist in various sub-populations such as women or racial minorities. “For example, we conduct surveillance on behavioral health that is comprehensive and informative,” she said. “But if disparities exist for women, such as whether or not they access Behavioral Health Care at the same rate as men - if we see an obvious difference, then we need to ask why.”



Both Nowak and Hayes agree, there is a strong need for female representation within the field of Public Health.



Nowak explained currently, in the U.S., the majority of public health leadership is comprised of men, with women making up less than a third. Yet, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, women play a majority role in health and social care.



“The transition of the direct care roles into leadership roles, allows women to apply real-life and hands on experience to drive decisions,” said Nowak. “Representation of women in executive positions allows for a fair perspective, and impactful changes.”



Hayes said, “Representation will always matter, and I am thankful to those who have paved the way to allow people like me the opportunity to contribute to the betterment of public health and to challenge the status quo.



Acknowledging the perspectives and experiences women bring to the table only serves to benefit the discussions and research in public health.”



According to United Nations data, the recent pandemic exposed pre-existing inequalities, and further exposed vulnerabilities in social, political and economic systems. One positive outcome has been the increased use of technology to treat patients; something scientists in public health continue to push for and study.



“The use of technology to expand our reach to the overall population is already having a global impact,” said Hayes.



Expanding this could be considered a cost-saving, and impactful way to reach underserved communities that directly and indirectly make a positive impact on public health.”



A World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2020 said it will still take another decade before gender equality is fully realized. As the world continues to progress, so does the science of public health. Ongoing research, in areas such as gender analysis will not only strengthen the public health principals of health promotion, and disease prevention, but will continue to help uplift women’s voices towards social, economic, cultural and political equity.

