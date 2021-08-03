TSC Great Lakes Sailors Selected for MAP

Photo By Brian Walsh | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 8, 2021) Training Support Center Great Lakes Commanding...... read more read more Photo By Brian Walsh | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 8, 2021) Training Support Center Great Lakes Commanding Officer Capt. Pat Sutton advanced Navy Military Training Instructor (NMTI) Master-At-Arms 2nd Class Cedrick Hoosier, NMTI Gas Turbine System Technician Mechanical 2nd Class Rigoberto Leonvigil and NMTI Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Capricia Portis to first class petty officers utilizing the Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP). (U.S. Navy photo by Brian Walsh/Released) see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 8, 2021) – Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes recognized the outstanding performance of its top-performing Sailors by advancing them to the next higher paygrade during a ceremony March 3.



TSC Great Lakes’ Commanding Officer Capt. Pat Sutton advanced Navy Military Training Instructor (NMTI) Master-At-Arms 2nd Class Cedrick Hooser, NMTI Gas Turbine System Technician Mechanical 2nd Class Rigoberto Leonvigil and NMTI Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Capricia Portis to first class petty officers utilizing the Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP).



"It gives me great pleasure as a commanding officer to identify a Sailor under my command and reward them for the steadfast dedication and incredible work ethic they bring here every day," Sutton said. “This achievement is significant, a result of great personal initiative, dedication and sustained superior performance of duty. Petty Officer Hooser, Leonvigil and Portis could not be more deserving of a promotion. Anyone with firsthand knowledge of their accomplishments can tell you their work speaks for itself."



Hooser performed outstandingly as an NMTI in two bachelor enlisted quarters that he assisted in preparing to fully operational status for overflow relief efforts for 514 students going to Submarine Learning Center, Groton, Connecticut, saving the Navy $4.3 million in housing costs.



As Auxiliary Security Force Lead Petty Officer, he coordinated the watchbill for 10 staff members in providing Anti-Terrorism Force Protection to over 14,500 Sailors. Hooser chaired 11 Military Training Specialist (MTS) and three Student of the Month boards. He also served as TSC’s Petty Officer Association Vice President. Hooser was awarded the 2020 Junior Sailor of the Year.



Leonvigil served as an instructor for TSC’s LifeSkills indoc class training 1,225 new accession Sailors, qualifying 10 LifeSkills instructors and two intervention instructors. As a cardiopulmonary resuscitation instructor he taught 14 classes certifying 98 Sailors and Marines. Leonvigil was the command’s MTS coordinator and revised TSC’s MTS instruction and qualified 14 Sailors.



He also served as TSC’s petty officer association treasurer. He was awarded the 2020 Junior Sailor of the 4th Quarter and 2021 Junior Instructor of the 1st Quarter.



As a LifeSkills instructor, Portis taught 681 new accession Sailors on financial management, professional development and leadership. She also served as a barracks NMTI mentoring 380 Sailors, gave “Welcome Aboard” briefs and conducted nearly 200 room inspections.



Portis conducted instructor evaluations and sat on numerous boards as a MTS Mentor. She sat on two Student of the Month boards evaluating students on character, military bearing and professional military knowledge. She also served as TSC’s petty officer association master-at-arms. Portis was awarded the 2020 Junior Instructor of the Year.



“Petty Officers Hooser, Leonvigil and Portis are phenomenal leaders and professionals who operate well above their paygrade,” said TSC Command Master Chief Benjamin Hodges. “Their investment in the mission and Sailors has made a tremendous impact and exceeds all expectations every time. Model Sailors in all regards, their work ethic sets an example for all too emulate. There is no finer candidate for the Meritorious Advancement Program.”