DPG Vaccinations Hit 500 Mark

COVID-19 vaccinations continue at Dugway Proving Ground, with more than 500 doses given by 5 March 2021.

Emergency responders received the first inoculations in mid-January; eventually all DPG employees—both civilians and contractors—will be given the opportunity to get the vaccine to protect the workforce and ensure the continuation of the Dugway Proving Ground mission.

COL Scott D. Gould, Commander of Dugway Proving Ground, received his first inoculation March 1, 2021.

“I am getting the COVID-19 vaccine because I want to do my part in the fight against COVID-19. It is the best way to protect my family and myself. It helps protect the Dugway Proving Ground workforce and community," said COL Gould. "Getting vaccinated is another weapon we can use to fight this pandemic to keep us safe and our mission moving forward. We are strongest when we fight this pandemic together."

The COVID-19 vaccine is not mandatory for Dugway Proving Ground employees, but it is encouraged. For those that defer or decline, the next person on the list will be provided the opportunity to receive the shot. Persons who defer or decline, may declare their desire to receive an immunization and be re-added to the list at any time.

All DPG employees must continue to follow the coronavirus mitigation measures that remain in place, including wearing masks, social distancing and limiting the number of passengers inside vehicles.

