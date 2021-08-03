Quiet-by-nature flag writer excels out of comfort zone at NAVSUP headquarters

Photo By Ted Nichols | Chief Petty Officer DeWonna S. Singleton following her promotion to chief petty...... read more read more Photo By Ted Nichols | Chief Petty Officer DeWonna S. Singleton following her promotion to chief petty officer at Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, Pa., Jan. 29, 2021. Singleton currently is assigned as the flag writer to Rear. Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos, NAVSUP commander and 49th chief of Supply Corps. NAVSUP is headquartered at the Navy installation located in Southcentral Pennsylvania. (Courtesy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Chief Petty Officer DeWonna S. Singleton originally joined the Navy in December 1997 with hopes of combining two loves – a love for travel and a love for taking care of people.



“I figured I’d join the Navy, go to school and obtain my degree in the field of nursing,” said Singleton. “I also loved to travel, so in my mind I figured I’d fulfill two desires at once – my love for taking care of people and my love for traveling – and in essence become a traveling nurse in the Navy. I am accomplishing the traveling portion, but taking care of others in a different way.””



A native of Varnado, Louisiana, she has been afforded the opportunity to travel the world in support of multiple deployments and assignments at sea through an active-duty career that was broken up by a four-year period serving in the Navy Reserves. Today, she is assigned as flag writer to the commander of Naval Supply Systems Command onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Mechanicsburg.



“A typical day for me in the office at NAVSUP consists of answering and screening incoming calls, taking and delivering accurate messages to various principals in the office,” said Singleton. “I also am responsible for coordinating various meetings on the commander and chief of staff’s calendars in addition to generating personal letters, processing correspondence, awards and officer fitness reports while also handling all mail functions in the office.”



While never becoming the traveling nurse she initially envisioned, she continues to chart her own path and excel in her Navy career while serving in a demanding, high-visibility position.



“Chief Singleton possesses the unique ability of providing professional, positive direction to more than 30 senior officers and enlisted here at NAVSUP headquarters,” said Rear. Adm. Peter G. Stamatopoulos, NAVSUP commander and 49th chief of Supply Corps. “She demonstrates strategic Navy-level engagement and supervision on a daily basis and professionally leads the front office senior staff of Sailors and civilians in a dynamic and fast-pace billet at a two-star systems command.”



A demonstrated invaluable piece of the finely-tuned headquarters staff, her work continues to facilitate smooth operations for leadership while challenging her personally.



“My time here at NAVSUP has definitely challenged me to grow and stretch in different areas,” said Singleton. “By nature I am a quiet person, but this position has caused me to come out of my comfort zone and has strengthened my ability to work under pressure, meet aggressive deadlines and make effective decisions.”



She also has dedicated a sizeable chunk of her free time to reviving and leading NSA Mechanicsburg’s Sailor 360 program which is designed to enrich the professional development of the Navy’s enlisted force and officer corps.



“Chief Singleton stepped up to guide senior enlisted Sailors in training requirements and their completion while providing critical career development to 96 Sailors through this revived installation program,” said Stamatopoulos. “She was hand selected for reviving this initiative that has bridged the officer and enlisted gap across five commands on the installation ultimately contributing to a 74-percent chief petty officer board eligible rate at NSA Mechanicsburg.”



All of her work to date has taught her invaluable life lessons that helps her while she mentors up-and-coming Sailors.



“Everyone has a purpose in this life. Find out your purpose and live it out to the fullest,” said Singleton. “You won’t be distracted by comparison if you are captivated with your purpose. Remember to help others along the way because someone – others – helped me and have helped you.”