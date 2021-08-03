20 CES Bolsters Contingency Skills at RTS

Photo By Master Sgt. Nathan Clark | From left to right, U.S. Air Electrical Systems Specialists Senior Airman Andrew...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Nathan Clark | From left to right, U.S. Air Electrical Systems Specialists Senior Airman Andrew Tomlin, Airman 1st Class Ali Ghali, Airman 1st Class Zachary McDowell, and Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Legaspi train on a practice electrical board as part of a multi-day training class with the 145th Airlift Wing’s 245th Civil Engineering Squadron, while at the North Carolina Air National Guard Regional Training Site, New London North Carolina, Feb. 16 2021. Multiple members of the 20th CES traveled up from Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina, to undergo specialized classes utilizing the unique facility run by instructors with the North Carolina Air National Guard. see less | View Image Page

CE Weekly Submission by 2d Lt Jacob Marcolla //



The 20 CES from Shaw AFB, South Carolina, recently sent 32 Airmen from six different AFSCs to the 145th Regional Training Site (RTS) at New London, North Carolina, for hands-on contingency training to improve the overall readiness of the squadron. The North Carolina Air National Guard operates the 145th RTS, which functions as a Civil Engineer training site. In addition to this site, four other RTS locations exist across the United States, including the 119th RTS in Fargo, North Dakota, the 163d RTS at March ARB, California, the 188th RTS at Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the 201st RTS at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. The Air Reserve Command’s Expeditionary Combat Support Training Certification Center at Dobbins ARB, Georgia, also provides Total Force Airmen Engineers with the training they need to develop their contingency skills and support Combatant Commander requirements.



The Airmen from the 20 CES completed three days of readiness training at the 145th RTS that armed them with experience operating contingency assets not typically used during the home station mission. This contingency equipment includes the Mobile Aircraft Arresting System (MAAS), the Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit (ROWPU), specialized heavy equipment, state-of-the-art surveying equipment, and the Expeditionary Airfield Lighting System (EALS). With a high operational tempo, the training offered a balance of classroom instruction and hands-on practical experience that prepared Airmen of all skill levels to confidently utilize these contingency assets and accomplish the mission in any environment.



After the successful execution of this critical training, the 20 CES plans to conduct recurring training events at the 145th RTS in an effort to build a unit-level exercise that validates the unit’s ability to project Airmen Engineers globally. The 20 CES aims to incorporate the training in a large-scale beddown exercise through which Airmen Engineers can apply contingency skills. Other active duty squadrons can utilize the available resources and knowledgeable instructors at the RTS to conduct their own readiness training exercises to improve combat readiness and support the Combatant Commanders’ projection of airpower anytime, anywhere.