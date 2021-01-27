NSSC welcomes new security manager

By Vannessa L. Josey



NATICK, Ma. – After approximately nine months relying on outside support, Natick Soldier Systems Center welcomed a new installation security manager recently who brings a wealth of experience to the critical position.

“I have been in the security and intelligence field for about 25 years,” said Monica Brooks, who came here from a civilian assignment and served as 13 years in the Army. “I identify as a security manager who happens to also be a veteran. While proud of my military service, I feel that it is not the only thing that defines me in my professional career and in life.”

Brooks went on to explain that she actively sought out a position working as a security manager because of a previous security manager’s example.

“She is spirited, independent, knowledgeable and really willing to work with the customer and communicate,” Brooks said. “So, I found the security team really fascinating.”

As a security manager, Brooks is crucial to ensuring service members and civilians are able to maintain the clearances required to do their jobs. She is also responsible for maintaining security protocols and monitoring the security operations for any organization or company. Ultimately, security managers are key in implementing security policies, regulations, rules, and norms that ensure the installation and its organizations are safe for employees and visitors. Brooks works as an integrated member of the Directorate of Operations team that is responsible for the overall security of the installation.

“From the interview until now, Monica shows that she has the right knowledge for the position,” said Steven Sayer, the NSSC garrison director of operations.

But Brooks knows the experience and knowledge she arrived with isn’t the end-all, be-all.

“This job is ever changing,” said Brooks. “It changes so quickly, so you have to stay on your toes. You have to actively seek the education. You cannot stay stagnant. Things change on a regular basis.”

Brooks said it is her goal to ensure she stays on top of changes to make sure everyone is able to stay part of this team she was excited to join.

"It's great to be on this team. I am honored to serve with all of you and I look forward to getting out and seeing the environment you operate in," Brooks said.

