Bomber Task Force mission to Middle East

Courtesy Photo | Pilots from the 69th Bomb Squadron board B-52H Stratofortress bomber "Wham Bam II" in preparation for a flight on March 6, 2021, at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josh W. Strickland)

A pair of U.S. Air Force B-52H “Stratofortresses” flew a multinational patrol mission across the Middle East today to deter aggression and reassure partners and allies of the U.S. military’s commitment to security in the region.



Multiple partner nations and U.S. Air Force fighter aircraft accompanied the U.S. bombers at different points during the flight, including Israel, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.



The U.S. Air Force routinely moves aircraft and personnel into, out of, and around the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to meet mission requirements, and to train with regional partners, underscoring the importance of strategic partnerships.



Temporary long-range bomber deployments into the region dates back to 2015. This was the fourth bomber deployment into the Middle East this year.