    Bomber Task Force mission to Middle East

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.07.2021

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    A pair of U.S. Air Force B-52H “Stratofortresses” flew a multinational patrol mission across the Middle East today to deter aggression and reassure partners and allies of the U.S. military’s commitment to security in the region.  

    Multiple partner nations and U.S. Air Force fighter aircraft accompanied the U.S. bombers at different points during the flight, including Israel, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.   

    The U.S. Air Force routinely moves aircraft and personnel into, out of, and around the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to meet mission requirements, and to train with regional partners, underscoring the importance of strategic partnerships.  

    Temporary long-range bomber deployments into the region dates back to 2015. This was the fourth bomber deployment into the Middle East this year.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2021
    Date Posted: 03.07.2021 07:13
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    combat power
    Minot Air Force Base
    69th Bomb Squadron
    Bomber Task Force

