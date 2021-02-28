Mount Vernon Soldier earns German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge

Courtesy Photo | Master Sgt. Ryan Crews (right) of Mount Vernon, Illinois, crosses the finish line of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Master Sgt. Ryan Crews (right) of Mount Vernon, Illinois, crosses the finish line of the final event to earn the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv, Feb. 28. see less | View Image Page

LVIV, Ukraine – Master Sgt. Ryan Crews of Mount Vernon, Illinois, assigned to Task Force Illini, 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Illinois Army National Guard, earned silver for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) Feb. 8 - 28.

The GAFPB is a decoration worn by the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Germany. It can also be awarded to forces allied with Germany.

Approximately 30 U.S., Canadian, and Lithuanian Soldiers assigned to Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine participated in the events, which were overseen by German Lt. Col. Gregor Brand. To earn the GAFPB, Crews completed a series of scored events, pass or fail events, and tiered events.

The pass or fail events included Combat Lifesaver certification, proficiency at donning chemical protective equipment to protect against a gas attack, and a timed 100-meter swim wearing the Army Combat Uniform.

Scored events included a physical fitness test, which tested participants’ endurance in sprinting and the flexed arm hang.

Tiered events included a 9mm pistol range, which required Soldiers to hit seven of ten targets, and a ruck march.

Twenty-two U.S. Soldiers attempted to earn the GAFPB. Crews was one of 11 of to earn the badge.

Crews is a 25U, Signal Support Systems Specialist assigned to Task Force Illini. Crews and Task Force Illini are deployed to the Lviv region of Ukraine in support of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, which is responsible for training, advising, and mentoring the Ukrainian cadre at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv, Ukraine in order to improve Armed Forces Ukraine’s training capacity and defense capabilities.