New commander lifts off at 1st Space Brigade

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Rognstad 

    1st Space Brigade

    FORT CARSON, Colo. – Col. Donald K. Brooks became the the newest commander of 1st Space Brigade, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, during a ceremony at Fort Carson’s McMahon Auditorium, Mar. 5.

    “It’s a welcome back to the 1st Space Brigade,” Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, commander, USASMDC, said of Brooks. “We are very fortunate to have you (Brooks) taking charge of this team.”

    Brooks became a space operations officer in 2008, and commanded 1st Space Battalion from 2017-2019. He recently established U.S. Space Command’s Space-Integrated Planning Elements at both U.S. Special Operations Command and U.S. Central Command, where he served as chief.

    He was highly recommended by Karbler.

    “Don’s work that he did down at SOC South and SOCOM and CENTCOM just demonstrates the breadth and depth of experience that he brings to the job here in 1st Space Brigade,” Karbler said. “It’s just a great opportunity for you to take the Brigade up to new heights.”

    The 1st Space Brigade, the Army’s only space brigade, began operations in 2001. It was officially activated as a provisional brigade in 2003. The brigade is multi-component and has units from the active Army, Army Reserve and National Guard.

    “I look forward to seeing where we take this brigade over the next two years,” Brooks said. “It’s an honor to be back in your ranks, and I am truly humbled to be your commander and am grateful to be here today.”
    Brooks thanked attendees and all those watching virtually. He also praised the soldiers, civilians of 1st Space Brigade.

    “I’ve seen first-hand the capabilities you provide to joint and multi-national warfighters,” Brooks said. “You truly are the cutting edge and future of warfare as we establish dominance in the space domain. What you do is critical to keep the peace and assure victory when called upon.”

