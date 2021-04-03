Belvoir leaders reflect about International Women’s Day

March 8 is International Women’s Day, as a focal point for women’s rights, and the Belvoir Eagle reached out to several leaders on post, asking them about leadership, legacy and lineage. The 2021 United Nations theme for International Women’s Day is “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.” Here are some of their responses:



Command Sgt. Maj. Michel Fraser, Headquarters Battalion



What does it mean to be a woman of color in leadership?



A leader should be someone who can inspire, motivate, energize, and mentor others. I want all women to succeed in whatever career they may choose. For me to be a woman of color, I want to ensure that I am continuously being the standard bearer for others to emulate. I want other women of color that are coming up through the ranks behind me to have a path to follow. Girl Power “GP”.



I have been a constant participant in Project Inclusion. During these sessions, it was important to me that others understand what women and people of color deal with on a daily basis.



Stephanie Link, Emergency Communications Center manager



What do you hope your legacy is?



I hope to leave a legacy of passionate leadership that is more concerned with building up people than building out a resume. It is a great privilege to be in a position of leadership, especially in such a difficult career field; but I was raised to believe that leaders are leaders because they inspire others to follow, not because they demand others to walk behind them.



Are you raising your daughter differently than you were raised?



I was raised by a strong and determined woman that taught me from a young age that it is perfectly acceptable to be absolutely terrified with every single step you take; what matters more is that you take that step anyway. She taught me that Faith and personal will can carry you through any of life’s obstacles, and that you determine what kind of person you will be, regardless of the parameters the world tries to set for you. I have found that this is one of the greatest lessons I can instill in her.



Katherine Jones, firefighter / paramedic



What doors were open for you that weren’t open for previous generations?



Firefighting is a tough job and I have been lucky to have strong role models throughout my career that showed me that, as women, we can be successful. By following their examples, I believe that I can pass the torch for other women to be more successful than me.



How have you spoken out for change and representation?



I have recently been involved with an organization called Women in Fire. This is a great group made up of men and women in the fire service from around the country that educates networks and supports women in the fire service. As a result, I have had the opportunity to help in the development of a pregnancy and women’s health policy specifically geared towards firefighters within the fire department at Fort Belvoir.

