KAFB welcomes 20th AF Commander, learns about Airmen with focus on innovation and teamwork

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael J. Lutton, 20th Air Force commander, visited Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 1-3, 2021, along with Chief Master Sgt. Charles C. Orf, 20th Air Force command chief, to learn about Team Kirtland’s mission capabilities and innovations.



During his multi-day visit, Lutton met with Team Kirtland members, learned about the mission activities they perform and visited various locations across the installation.



Lutton, who oversees Airmen providing nuclear global strike and nuclear weapons sustainment, is responsible for the 377th Air Base Wing here.



“It was very exciting to see how Airmen are integrating some of the key technologies into their mission sets,” said Lutton. “Not only are they looking at different solutions sets to provide world class defense, but also innovating on top of that and not being satisfied with the status quo.”



Lutton said that he was impressed by Kirtland’s approach to problem solving and its level of teamwork and integration.



Throughout the tour, Lutton visited several locations, including the Welcome Center, 377th Security Forces Group, 377th Medical Group, the Air Force Research Laboratory Starfire Optical Range and more. Lutton also spoke with Airmen, leadership and mission partners to understand their roles and how the Air Force can improve.



U.S. Air Force Col. David S. Miller, 377th Air Base Wing commander, describes the relevance of the visit.



“General Lutton and Chief Orf’s visit was an opportunity to showcase the innovative spirit and curiosity of our Fighting Tigers, as well as highlight a few of the recent successes of our wing and mission partners,” said Miller. “Kirtland’s drive has not been deterred by COVID, if anything, it has made our recent breakthroughs that much more rewarding. Our Airmen and Civilians are just that good.”



Lutton concluded his visit with a tour of the Manzanos mountains before departing KAFB.

