NAVSUP WSS Integrated Weapon Systems Team delivers Mission Capable E-2Ds

In April 2020, the Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) E-2/C-2 Integrated Weapon Support Team (IWST) began the process of targeting the achievement of 28 E-2D Mission Capable (MC) aircraft. This effort was instituted following the success of the F/A-18 IWST reaching their goal of 341 MC aircraft in October 2019.



Reaching 28 MC E-2D aircraft was made possible through the teamwork of government stakeholders and industry partners. The E-2/C-2 IWST worked with each commercial vendor to ensure key components were prioritized and deliveries expedited. Engaging with commercial vendors to reduce their Repair Turn Around Time (RTAT) and develop firm delivery schedules through modifying contracts and developing relationships contributed to accomplishing the right outputs.



On Feb. 3, Rear Admiral John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic announced the goal was reached and how quickly it was accomplished.



“As I’ve listened to the Maintenance Operation Center (MOC) lead calls, I have seen and heard the energy and passion by all hands to not only pursue this target, but to deliver on closing the Fully Mission Capable (FMC) gap as well,” said Meier. “I would tell you that at the outset, nobody would have thought this is possible, this fast . . . but us!”



Achieving 28 E-2D MC aircraft enables critical capability to our mission partners. There are now 28 E-2D aircraft that are able to leave the flight deck and provide forward American military presence in the form of All-Weather Airborne Early Warning, Command & Control, and Battlespace Management functions. In addition, training, flight certification and war fighter benefits were achieved.



Due to the vast amount of interdependencies, a dedicated effort was required through the “last mile” for successful installation at the retail shelf or into the aircraft. The most visible front-line actors were the maintainers and material suppliers, but integration efforts across the Naval Aviation Enterprise (NAE) were required to affect change on every aircraft. Highlighting a few partners, this group consisted of commercial and government providers, supply chain integrators, various program offices, Navy and commercial engineers, and certainly fleet maintainers.



Among many, the primary strategies used to help tackle the issues to support this initiative were continuous communication and cross collaboration on a daily basis. Two of the tools used within the IWST to increase deliveries were the Naval Sustainment System (NSS) Aviation Heads Up Display (HUD) stakeholder and NSS-Supply End-to-End Velocity meetings. Both of these high-level engagements were held frequently.



“Never before in all of Naval Aviation has this program achieved these numbers. Today is a win for our collective team that has worked tirelessly on improving sustainment for this platform,” said Lt Cmdr. James Conklin, E2/C2 IWST director. “We are the sustainment team and we executed to plan – five months ahead of plan, for that matter.”



The next target for the E-2/C-2 IWST is determining how to sustain the goal of 28 E-2D MC aircraft and expand to 33. The IWST is also beginning the process of hitting the target goal of 22 Fully Mission Capable aircraft. This will allow the squadrons to fly and complete all missions assigned to the aircraft.



“I am incredibly proud of the tireless hours our team put in to make this goal a reality,” said Meghan Chu, E2/C2 IWST deputy director. “They have shown constant professionalism and innovative thinking, and I’m excited to see what they bring to the table as we turn our focus to 22 FMC aircraft.”



There is a lot of work that needs to be done, but with hitting the 28 E-2D MC target ahead of plan demonstrates that the impossible might just as well be achievable.



