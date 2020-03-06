Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    More than 4,000 Guard members on duty in DC

    More than 4,000 Guard members on duty in DC

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes | A demonstrator thanks Spc. Christopher Johnson, a military police member with the D.C....... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    WASHINGTON – The silver-haired woman clutched a protest sign as she methodically made her way down the line of Soldiers. She paused deliberately as she met the gaze of each set of eyes through their face shields, and offered a heartfelt, “thank you for your service.”

    “It was very much motivational, and much appreciated,” said a military police officer with the District of Columbia Army National Guard’s 273rd Military Police Company whose name is withheld for security reasons.

    The support hit home after days of tension supporting a difficult mission, he said.

    Daurbigny was part of a National Guard task force supporting civil authorities in providing security throughout Washington as protesters gathered in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

    The task force was activated May 30 to ensure the protection of life and property while balancing the right to protest peacefully, said Army Brig. Gen. Robert Ryan, the D.C. Guard’s Land Component commander and the task force commander.

    About 1,200 D.C. National Guard members have been activated, said Ryan.

    Before this mission, the D.C. Guard members were supporting COVID-19 response efforts, and many switched directly from that mission to the civil unrest task force.

    “We were supporting COVID missions ever since the outbreak happened,” said Daurbigny. “When we were called upon to support the Park Police, the response was very swift. We were able to get all of our Soldiers in, in a matter of hours.”

    Guard members have been providing security at national monuments and areas of critical infrastructure as well as ensuring the right to peaceful protest, said Army 1st Lt. Steven Meyer, with the D.C. Army Guard.

    “We are here to prevent any danger, vandalism, and property damage to the structures in the area,” he said.

    Their efforts did not go unnoticed by Ryan, the highest-ranking officer in the D.C. Army National Guard.

    “We are known as the Capital Guardians,” said Ryan. “These Soldiers and Airman have been out here since Saturday [May 30] working 15-hour shifts assisting our law enforcement counterparts. … I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

    About 3,000 Guard members from other states have joined the D.C. National Guard to continue to support law enforcement officials in responding to civil unrest in the capital region, said Guard officials.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 13:54
    Story ID: 390699
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, More than 4,000 Guard members on duty in DC, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGB
    Civil Unrest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT