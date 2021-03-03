Maj. Gen. Werner Meets Virtually With Macomb County Leaders

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Darren Warner (top center) meets virtually with members of the Macomb...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Darren Warner (top center) meets virtually with members of the Macomb County, Mich. Chamber of Commerce Mar. 3. Also attending the meeting are Carrie Mead, Detroit Arsenal Garrison Manager, and Cherie Westphal, Detroit Arsenal Deputy Garrison Manager (lower left). see less | View Image Page

Continuing the current trend of virtual meetings, Maj. Gen. Darren Werner, Commanding General, U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, spoke for the first time to the Aerospace and Defense Committee part of the Macomb County Chamber of Commerce on March 3.



The group, made up of community and business leaders, former wing commander from Selfridge Air National Guard Base, congressional staffers, and other chamber members, listened intently as Werner updated them about what was currently happening on the Detroit Arsenal and TACOM’s priorities.



“At the Detroit Arsenal, just like everywhere else across our country and across the globe, we have taken a lot of steps to reduce the number of people who are on installation. I am really excited to get everyone back on the arsenal — even though we have been really focused on doing things virtually and continuing to sustain our mission.”



“At Detroit Arsenal, for those who have been around, you know that it is an eclectic organization made up of three separate four-star-level commands,” said Werner.



He continued by explaining that all those organizations work together to ensure the Army has the right equipment available for our Soldiers.

“There is excitement within our community about how we are focused on modernization right now; over the last couple of years, we have put a lot of effort into developing new ways to acquire and advance our capabilities, and it’s 10 times better than what we had before.”



“It’s a great time at the Detroit Arsenal. We are focused heavily right now, as are most of the Department of Defense and other government agencies, on getting after how we take care of our people,” said Werner.



He explained that the garrison team, lead by Carrie Mead, Garrison Manager, U.S. Army Garrison-Detroit Arsenal, has been instrumental in ensuring that government employees have been able to be vaccinated.



“We have been able to vaccinate 30% of our total employees.”



He added, “We want you to know what we are doing; clearly, we have to protect our national secrets, but we want you to know what we do for the community and what we do for the military, so you can understand how this helps our community. The team, across the board, is doing incredibly well.”



He also talked about the recent leadership changes at the arsenal to include Brig. Gen. Glenn Dean, the new Program Executive Officer for Ground Combat Systems; the upcoming reassignment of Tim Goddette, Program Executive Officer for Combat Support and Combat Service Support; and the fact that Dan Gallagher, Executive Director for Army Contracting Command-Detroit Arsenal is still leading that organization and that Al Grein is now acting Executive Director for Ground Vehicle Systems Center.



“The only thing that is changing is how we execute our business.”



He concluded by asking the group to reach out to him with any questions.