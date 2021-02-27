Soldiers Keep Physically Fit – Thanks to the Detroit Pistons

“Physical fitness is one of the most important virtues of our Soldiers,” according to Maj. Gen. Darren Werner, commanding general of the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, who provided opening remarks for the Detroit Pistons’ trainers Saturday morning virtual workout session with Soldiers from the Detroit Arsenal and Army recruiters and Future Soldiers from the Mt. Clemens Recruiting Company, part of the Great Lakes Recruiting Battalion.



The 45-minute strength training workout gave the Soldiers, recruiters and Future Soldiers an opportunity to experience the type of training Pistons players go through in order to stay physically fit.



Werner, who was on his way to do some working out of his own skiing in Northern Michigan, thanked the Pistons team for the incredible support.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2021 Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US