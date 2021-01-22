NH Guardsmen take DC mobilization in stride

As of Jan. 22, New Hampshire Guardsmen were still mobilized in Washington, D.C.



After guarding an office building and then staging at the Department of Agriculture during the presidential inauguration, the team of 50 New Hampshire Soldiers and Airmen continued its security mission at other government facilities.



They are scheduled to fly back to New Hampshire tomorrow after New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu this morning ordered their immediate return.



Spirits have remained high despite 36-hour shifts, sleeping in parking garages and changing missions. They arrived in the National Capital Region last weekend, securing lodging at a local hotel before several days of rehearsals and mission planning.



“Morale has been good across the board,” said Maj. Brooks Hayward of the 941st Military Police Battalion, the contingent’s officer in charge.

“Everyone has maintained a good attitude and a willingness to work.”



The mobilization integrated Soldiers and Airmen from various New Hampshire Guard units, which hasn’t always been commonplace.



“Pre 2020, we often worked within our silos,” Hayward said. "The Air did their thing while the Army did its own. But especially with the COVID response and then some civil unrest events taking place over the summer, we’ve worked pretty closely together.”



The historical significance of the inauguration mission was not lost on the Guardsmen as they continued drawing 12-hour security shifts.



“I don’t know the next time I’ll be in D.C. in this particular role,” said Maj. Sherri Pierce, commander of the 157th Security Forces Squadron. “I think the Airmen and the Soldiers really enjoyed being here. It’s a once in a lifetime kind of event.”



Pierce’s sentiments were echoed by even her most junior Airmen.



“I never would have expected to be here down in D.C. during an inauguration, but I’m glad I got to do it,” said Airman 1st Class Matthew Black. “It’s a good experience.”



As the mobilization extended past Inauguration Day, there was no shortage of positive energy and teamwork.



“The Soldiers and Airmen who went on this mission have been absolutely outstanding,” Hayward said. “They have taken it all in stride.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 Story ID: 390676 This work, NH Guardsmen take DC mobilization in stride, by SSgt Charles Johnston