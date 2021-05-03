Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    195th Wing Airman shines at exercise

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Story by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Schultze 

    195th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Nicholle Uhleman from the 234th Intelligence Squadron was awarded a Joint Service Certificate of Commendation for her efforts while participating in the joint exercise Bold Quest 20.2 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana. Uhleman collaborated with NATO and joint service partners in the intelligence field.

    “I’ve been an AGR (Active Guard Reserve) with the 234th IS since last year. My job is to research and brief and put together intelligence reports for decision makers to do their job the most effectively.

    We brought a PED (processing, exploitation and dissemination) team out to the exercise. We were working with our NATO partners and other National Guard units to integrate operations with them and establish techniques and best practices allowing us to work together efficiently.

    At home station I work both domestic and federal missions and I find them both rewarding. The Air National Guard has opened a lot of opportunities me and I love my job.”

