    Fighting COVID on the Homefront

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Story by Pvt. Anthony Martinez 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    FORT BLISS, Texas – Along the walls outside and between the aisles inside of Stayton Theater, personnel from across Fort Bliss stand in line and wait for the same thing: assurance.

    This assurance lies within the vaccine for the coronavirus which has plagued the world for more than a year. Only recently did the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allow the use of the newly created Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine within the States; since then, the medical personnel of William Beaumont Army Medical Center have provided much needed relief to the Soldiers and civilians of Fort Bliss.

    “The past four weeks have been excellent here,” says CPT Shai Zilka, a nurse with the 123rd Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade, 1st Armored Division and OIC of the COVID-19 vaccination operation at Stayton Theater. “We average between five hundred to six hundred people per day. And really, we’re trying to get the message out there to everyone that wants a vaccine–that is eligible to get it–to come and receive the vaccine and protect the force.”

    Fort Bliss offers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, given in a series of two doses between three weeks with a 95% effectiveness rating. Due to limited quantities, the vaccine is currently only available to select Fort Bliss Soldiers, dependents and Department of Defense personnel working on-post.

    “Trust the science,” says CPT Zilka. “Anything you can do to mitigate your risk of getting this virus and protect your family, you should be doing.”

    The medical personnel of WBAMC are currently offering vaccinations to select Fort Bliss personnel Monday through Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are recommended and can be done online at https://william-beaumont.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Preventive-Care/Immunizations/COVID-19-Vaccine-Availability.

