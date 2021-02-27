Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ASG-Jordan Hosts the Marsjmerket

    Three Soldiers from the 143rd Regional Support Group pacing each other for the Norwegian Foot March

    Photo By Sgt. Justin Stannard | Sgt. Johnathon Crouch, Staff Sgt. Joseph Nowak and Sgt. Justin Stannard, all from the...... read more read more

    MIDDLETOWN, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2021

    Story by Capt. Ashley Cuprak 

    Area Support Group - Jordan

    Jordan- Soldiers from the Joint Training Center (JTC) had the opportunity to compete to earn the Marsjmerket, on February 27, 2021.
    The foot march was first held in 1915 as a test of marching endurance for soldiers in the Norwegian Military. The strategic goal was to move large units over a great distance, swiftly, and in a manner that enabled them to arrive combat ready.

    Participants had to complete in uniform and boots an 18.6 mile (30 kilometers) ruck march, within 4 hours and 30 minutes while carrying a 25 pound (11 kilograms) ruck sack. Those who completed the event within the allotted time earned the Marsjmerket, which is an approved foreign award and may be worn on the Army Service Uniform.

    Spc. Jeremy Cortes from the 143rd Regional Support Group completed the march in a notable 3 hours and 24 minutes.

    The following soldiers were awarded the Marsjmerket:

    Sgt. Armstrong, Lamar 36th Infantry Division
    Maj. Bracewell, Jonathan 36th Infantry Division
    Spc. Cortes, Jeremy 143rd Regional Support Group
    Sgt. Cohoon, Brandon 3-126th Infantry
    Sgt. Crouch, Jonathon 143rd Regional Support Group
    Spc. De La Rosa Amores, Victor 36th Infantry Division
    Cpt. Floyd, Trenton 36th Infantry Division
    Sgt. Geimausaddle, Crystal 36th Infantry Division
    Spc. Hanhaz, Andrea 650th HR Company
    1Lt. Joseph, Jason 143rd Regional Support Group.
    CW2. Moulthrope, Brennan 143rd Regional Support Group
    Sgt. Nielsen, Jeffrey 143rd Regional Support Group
    Staff Sergeant. Nowak, Joseph 143rd Regional Support Group
    Cpt. Pavlock, Aaron 36th Infantry Division
    Staff Sergeant. Stanford, Kambryia 36th Infantry Division
    Sgt. Stannard, Justin 143rd Regional Support Group
    Sgt. Stark, Jacob 3-126th Infantry


    Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Triano, who organized and hosted the event said, “This was not only a great opportunity to work with our Norwegian Allies but to also see the mental and physical strength of those who competed. This foot march is a test of your perseverance, it pushes you past your limits. We look forward to hosting future foot marches here in the upcoming months.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 09:01
    Story ID: 390640
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, CT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASG-Jordan Hosts the Marsjmerket, by CPT Ashley Cuprak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jordan
    Army
    National Guard
    ARCENT
    ASG-J

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT