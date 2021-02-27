ASG-Jordan Hosts the Marsjmerket

Photo By Sgt. Justin Stannard | Sgt. Johnathon Crouch, Staff Sgt. Joseph Nowak and Sgt. Justin Stannard, all from the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Justin Stannard | Sgt. Johnathon Crouch, Staff Sgt. Joseph Nowak and Sgt. Justin Stannard, all from the 143rd Regional Support Group, keep pace with each other to complete the Norwegian Foot March at the Joint Training Center in Jordan. All three Soldiers finished the 18.6 mile foot march in the allotted 4 hours and 30 minutes. Photo by U.S. Army Cpt. Ashley Cuprak, 143rd Regional Support Group. see less | View Image Page

Jordan- Soldiers from the Joint Training Center (JTC) had the opportunity to compete to earn the Marsjmerket, on February 27, 2021.

The foot march was first held in 1915 as a test of marching endurance for soldiers in the Norwegian Military. The strategic goal was to move large units over a great distance, swiftly, and in a manner that enabled them to arrive combat ready.



Participants had to complete in uniform and boots an 18.6 mile (30 kilometers) ruck march, within 4 hours and 30 minutes while carrying a 25 pound (11 kilograms) ruck sack. Those who completed the event within the allotted time earned the Marsjmerket, which is an approved foreign award and may be worn on the Army Service Uniform.



Spc. Jeremy Cortes from the 143rd Regional Support Group completed the march in a notable 3 hours and 24 minutes.



The following soldiers were awarded the Marsjmerket:



Sgt. Armstrong, Lamar 36th Infantry Division

Maj. Bracewell, Jonathan 36th Infantry Division

Spc. Cortes, Jeremy 143rd Regional Support Group

Sgt. Cohoon, Brandon 3-126th Infantry

Sgt. Crouch, Jonathon 143rd Regional Support Group

Spc. De La Rosa Amores, Victor 36th Infantry Division

Cpt. Floyd, Trenton 36th Infantry Division

Sgt. Geimausaddle, Crystal 36th Infantry Division

Spc. Hanhaz, Andrea 650th HR Company

1Lt. Joseph, Jason 143rd Regional Support Group.

CW2. Moulthrope, Brennan 143rd Regional Support Group

Sgt. Nielsen, Jeffrey 143rd Regional Support Group

Staff Sergeant. Nowak, Joseph 143rd Regional Support Group

Cpt. Pavlock, Aaron 36th Infantry Division

Staff Sergeant. Stanford, Kambryia 36th Infantry Division

Sgt. Stannard, Justin 143rd Regional Support Group

Sgt. Stark, Jacob 3-126th Infantry





Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Triano, who organized and hosted the event said, “This was not only a great opportunity to work with our Norwegian Allies but to also see the mental and physical strength of those who competed. This foot march is a test of your perseverance, it pushes you past your limits. We look forward to hosting future foot marches here in the upcoming months.”