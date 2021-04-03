American Council on Education Completes Review of Eight CIWT Courses

Photo By Seaman Neo Greene | 201207-N-KJ380-1075 PENSACOLA, Fla. (December 7, 2020)- Sailors attending course at...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Neo Greene | 201207-N-KJ380-1075 PENSACOLA, Fla. (December 7, 2020)- Sailors attending course at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida, march in formation. These Sailors are just some of the many thousands training and preparing to defend America around the world as information warfare warfighters. IWTC Corry Station is a part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), and with four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, CIWT delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Neo B. Greene III/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Glenn Sircy, Center for Information Warfare Training



PENSACOLA, Fla. – The American Council on Education (ACE) completed its virtual review of eight courses of instruction offered by the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) domain that directly support Navy information warfare enlisted Sailors and officers, March 4.



ACE recommends equivalent college credits for members of the armed forces for certain types of military training and service experiences, based on high quality standards of practice.



The reviewed courses include: Journeyman Communications, Journeyman Communications Block 0, Defense Satellite Communications System Satellite Communications Operator, Information Systems Technician Block 0, Information Systems Technician Block 1, Systems Administration Block 0, Systems Administration Block 1 and Information Professional Officer Basic.



A general overview of the command was given virtually by Denise Myers from CIWT’s learning standards office, and an overview of the courses was given virtually by Patrick Miller, program analyst from CIWT’s information technology training program.



"ACE review of our courses and curriculum development help bridge the gap between our Sailors’ professional military and civilian postsecondary education," said Myers. "It encourages them to move forward in their academic careers, while the reviews also provide critical feedback on where we can improve our curriculum, ensuring the educational resources we offer our Sailors help keep us the finest educated and best trained in the world."



The virtual ACE review was conducted to ensure CIWT’s curriculum is current and it also provides a collaborative link between the U.S. Department of Defense and higher education through their evaluation process. It was also conducted in accordance with the instruction for the continuous evaluation of Navy training courses and professional experiences for civilian academic credit for inclusion on the Navy College Program and the Joint Services Transcript.



Each of the eligible courses taught within the CIWT domain receives an ACE evaluation every 10 years at a minimum.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



