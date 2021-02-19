NAVEUR-NAVAF Commander Recognizes Signature Behaviors During Virtual Bravo Strike

Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) and Commander, Allied Joint Force Command Naples Adm. Robert P. Burke performed a virtual “Bravo Strike,” recognizing the work performance and signature behaviors of Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Chase Dawkins during a virtual teleconference call, Feb. 10, 2021.



Leadership from across the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations were asked to seek out Sailors and civilians who embody the 10 signature behaviors, a list of character traits that promote the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment. Among those chosen was Dawkins, a Master-at-Arms based out of Rota, Spain.



Dawkins was nominated for his drive to volunteer to feed Sailors who were in a quarantine status. He even brought them special meals during the holidays. He also recruited more of his shipmates to help in the efforts.



“We had a really good team,” said Dawkins. “That coincides with the signature behavior ‘Contribute to team success through actions and attitudes’.”



Introduced during the Secretary of the Navy’s 21st Century Sailor initiative as a means to emphasize the positive and honorable behavior that Sailors exhibit on a daily basis, these 10 Signature Behaviors are: treat every person with respect, take responsibility for my actions, hold others accountable for their actions, intervene when necessary, be a leader and encourage leadership in others, grow personally and professionally every day, embrace the diversity of ideas, experiences, and backgrounds of individuals, uphold the highest degree of integrity in professional and personal life, exercise discipline in conduct and performance, and contribute to team success through actions and attitudes.



According to a statement put out by retired Adm. James Foggo III, the signature behaviors are meant to create Sailors who are self-accountable and self-sufficient.



“If made a part of your daily life, these behaviors will cultivate an ethos of true mutual respect for yourself and others,” said Foggo. “As you grow and learn life’s lessons, these behaviors will foster a climate of positive change and commitment as you move forward in your Navy career and your personal life.”



Dawkins believes that every Signature Behavior is equally important.



“It’s a roadmap for not just how to be a better Sailor, but a better person,” said Dawkins. “I am so honored to be receiving this award and I hope it encourages others to get out there and lead from the front.”



NAVEUR-NAVAF leadership plans to continue to recognize Sailors and civilians around the AOR that continue to serve as role models for others and reflect the core values during interactions with fellow Sailors.

