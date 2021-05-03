Dragoons take to the skies with new drone

VILSECK, Germany – “Hey, look I can see us,” said U.S. Army Pfc. Alec Hoffman, assigned to the 2d Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, as he looked at the touchscreen tablet showing the view from 50 feet above

.

Last month, Hoffman and other Soldiers of 2CR received the unique perspective of Rose Barracks, Germany, by flying the unit’s newest unmanned aerial vehicle, the LiveSky LSP-6205 Craft.



The UAV is a rapidly deployable, tethered drone capable that extending the tactical radio network and increase communication capabilities of units. It also can be equipped with a gimbal mounted camera to provide real time live video as Hoffman discovered.



“It take less time than setting up antennas,” said Hoffman, a signal support systems specialist, who was impressed by its capabilities. “We can get higher which gives us better signal strength.”



The drone can fly up to 200 feet in the air. After a week long course, what surprised Hoffman most about the capabilities was its control and handling.



“I can fly the drone with an Xbox controller,” said Hoffman.



The tethered LSP 6205 can be controlled from its 11-inch Panasonic touch screen or an Xbox controller.



Beyond its technical abilities, it also provides leaders more options on the battlefield.



“We don’t have to send a team out to get a better signal,” said Sgt. Jasmine Warren, assigned to the 4th Squadron, 2CR, as she considers the value it added to her job. “It’s also really cool to fly.”



With the UAV, Warren and her Soldiers now have the ability to deliver better communication without having Soldiers exit a secured environment.

