CIWT-Managed Foreign Language Testing Sites Reopen for Business

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Center for Information Warfare Training-managed foreign language testing sites in Everett, Jacksonville, Norfolk, Pensacola, and San Diego will resume foreign language testing services at a reduced capacity in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Defense (DoD) COVID-19 mitigation policies, April 2021.



Sites will administer the Defense Language Aptitude Battery (DLAB) and Defense Language Proficiency Tests (DLPT) by appointment only, so testing will not be available on a walk-in basis.



Personnel may schedule an appointment to take a DLAB or DLPT by visiting the following portal: https://www.mnp.navy.mil/group/training-education-qualifications/appointment-scheduler



Test control officers (TCO) will manage site testing schedules and prioritize testing as necessary. If you have an urgent, mission-driven need to complete a test (e.g., to certify foreign language proficiency for a pending assignment to a billet coded for foreign language skills), but cannot identify an open appointment slot using the scheduler link, please contact the site TCO directly for assistance using the following information:



Everett, Washington - email: CIWT_CRRY_Lang_Testing_Everett@navy.mil



Jacksonville, Florida - email: CIWT_CRRY_Lang_Testing_Jacksonville@navy.mil



Norfolk, Virginia - email: CIWT_CRRY_Lang_Testing_Norfolk@navy.mil / Ph.: 757.444.9245



Pensacola, Florida - email: CIWT_CRRY_Lang_Testing_Pensacola@navy.mil / Ph.: 850.452.4579



San Diego, California - email: CIWT_CRRY_Lang_Testing_San_Diego@navy.mil / phone.: 619.556.3246



On testing days, TCOs will screen all examinees in accordance with current Commander, U.S. States Fleet Forces Command/ U.S. Naval Forces Northern Command guidance and may deny entry to the testing facility based on unfavorable screening results (e.g., elevated body temperature). While in the testing facility all personnel are required to wear DoD-approved personal protective equipment properly (i.e., mask covering nose and mouth) and maintain six feet of separation from others at all times.



We look forward to supporting your language testing needs. Welcome back!



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



