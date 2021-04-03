Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: CWOC field training in snowshoes, pulling sleds

    Cold-Weather Operations Course class 21-04 students conduct field training in snowshoes, pulling sleds

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students in Cold-Weather Operations Course class 21-04 complete field training pulling...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Students in Cold-Weather Operations Course class 21-04 complete field training pulling ahkio sleds of equipment on snowshoes Feb. 18, 2021, at a training area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Students complete many miles of ruck marching in the snow and cold during the course.

    Sometimes students move in snowshoes and skis covering dozens of miles.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set "Fort McCoy" or another installation as your preferred base.
    Students also complete training terrain and weather analysis, camouflage and concealment, and risk management.

    They also learn about properly wearing issued cold-weather clothing and how to prevent cold-weather injuries.

    The training is coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 16:32
    Story ID: 390603
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: CWOC field training in snowshoes, pulling sleds, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    CWOC
    cold-weather training

