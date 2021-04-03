NAVFAC Southwest Awards $42.6 Million for Camp Pendleton 1st Marine Division Operations Complex

SAN DIEGO – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest awarded Harper Construction Company Inc., of San Diego, a $42.6 million task order, Feb. 18 in San Diego, for the design and construction of a division operations complex at Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Pendleton.



“We’re excited about executing this recapitalization project for one of our nation’s most renowned warfighting commands,” said Capt. Mike Oestereicher, NAVFAC Southwest commanding officer. “This project replaces numerous facilities that are 70-80 years old with a state-of-the-art modernized complex to meet the 21st century requirements of the 1st Marine Division and the United States Marine Corps.”



The task order is the first issued on a new multiple award construction contract with a total capacity of $2.5 billion. Harper Construction Company, Inc. was one of multiple companies to submit proposals for the task order.



“Award of this project represents a significant milestone for maintaining the division at its most ready state,” said Lauren Alarie, NAVFAC Southwest senior project manager. “The project consolidates critical functions for both the Division and Battalion Headquarters and replaces their existing outdated and fragmented facilities with a new state-of-the-art campus complex. The Project Development Team inclusive of all stakeholders and supporting commands is looking forward to working with Harper Construction Co. to develop a modern, integrated design and ensure quality construction through to completion.”



Harper Construction Company Inc. will demolish nine single story concrete buildings and nine temporary trailer buildings, and design and construct a new 58,931 square foot Division Command Post Headquarters, 11,538 square foot Battalion Command Post Headquarters, and parade field. The project includes cybersecurity features, paving and site improvements including parking areas, roadways, curbs, gutters, sidewalks, landscaping, trash enclosures and signage. The current “White House” command post will remain as-is to preserve the historic and honored nature of the building and thus is not included in the scope of this awarded contract.



“The P1130 project will allow for the creation of a facility that integrates several elements of the 1st Marine Division’s command and control structure under one roof,” said Maj. Gen. Roger B. Turner Jr., 1st Marine Division commanding general. “This will ensure the 1st Marine Division remains prepared to fight and win amidst an increasingly complex operating environment.”







The 1st Marine Division is a Marine infantry division of the United States Marine Corps headquartered at MCB Camp Pendleton. It is employed as the ground combat element of the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force and it is the oldest, largest, and most decorated division in the United States Marine Corps, with nine presidential unit citations. The 1st Marine Division comprises of a Headquarters Battalion, the 1st, 5th, 7th, and 11th Marine Regiments, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st and 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalions, 1st Tank Battalion, and 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion. These units represent a combat-ready force of more than 22,000 Marines and Sailors.



MCB Camp Pendleton is located in northern San Diego County, approximately 38 miles north of downtown San Diego. MCB Camp Pendleton’s mission is to operate a training base that promotes the combat readiness of the operating forces and the mission of other tenant commands by providing training opportunities, facilities, services and support responsive to the needs of Marines, Sailors and their families. The installation is the Marine Corps' largest West Coast expeditionary training facility, encompassing more than 125,000 acres of Southern California terrain.



NAVFAC Southwest is the contracting activity. NAVFAC Southwest personnel support clients with services in planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works support for U.S. Navy shore facilities, U.S. Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, and other federal agencies in California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, and Colorado.



The project is scheduled for completion by spring 2023.

