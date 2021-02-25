NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Fuel Department Recognized with Fuel Management Award

Photo By Jim Kohler | ABF3 Lena Webb and AMAN Jhon Buot roll up a JP-5 hose on a Mobile Refueler after...... read more read more Photo By Jim Kohler | ABF3 Lena Webb and AMAN Jhon Buot roll up a JP-5 hose on a Mobile Refueler after fueling evolution at Naval Air Station Oceana. (U.S. Navy photo by Jim Kohler) see less | View Image Page

The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Naval Air Station Oceana Fuels Division was announced as the winner of the Navy Retail Fuel Activity category in the 2020 Naval Fuel Management Recognition Program Feb. 25.



The Oceana fuel team logged another winner in the same competition, with ABF1 Alfredo Grijalva named the 2020 Fuels Petty Officer of the Year.



According to NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Fuel Department Director Kevin Henderson, this award was the result of the outstanding teamwork of his 85 military and 11 civilian employees.



“This was truly a team effort starting with the resources required to run and maintain the place properly,” said Henderson. “The front office has continued to support us with the right folks with high standards. We’ll continue to charge ahead with a new lab and ops building to demonstrate that same high standard in all we do.”



Despite 2020’s austere COVID environment, NAS Oceana Fuels Division excelled in the mishap free handling of 43,640,264 gallons of JP-5 and 17,050 gallons of liquid nitrogen and oxygen, which supported critical missions for 14 Strike Fighter Wing Atlantic Squadrons and numerous transient aircraft. “With approximately 30 percent of the normal bulk fuel inventory unavailable while one of NAS Oceana’s storage tanks was undergoing internal inspection and repairs, the Fuels Division was able to maintain an average customer response time of under 20 minutes for the entire year,” said Henderson.



“I am incredibly proud of you and the entire fuels team for earning top recognition amongst a highly competitive field,” said NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Commanding Officer Capt. Julie Treanor in letter to Henderson. “Your leadership, technical knowledge, focus on the basics, sound procedures, safety and excellent communications played a key role in this achievement. Every member of your team played a role by doing their jobs to the highest standard, and utmost of their abilities, day in and day out and for that, you should all be justifiably proud.”



“The Oceana fuels team has worked so hard over the last several years to improve infrastructure, inculcate standard processes and enhance partner support,” said Henderson. “I am so proud and happy for the entire team led by Lt. Bryan Prohaska, Troy Griffin and ABFCS Jeff Heller, whose steady leadership ensured the team did it right every day. I am also so happy for ABF1 Grijalva, whose hands-on leadership permeated the Sailors with pride and professionalism up and down the flight line.”