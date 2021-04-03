Kirtland Dental Clinic selected as AF Medium DC of the Year

The 377th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron’s Dental Operations Flight at Kirtland AFB has been selected as the Air Force’s Medium Dental Clinic of the Year for 2020, after receiving the same recognition from Air Force Global Strike Command.



Among the Kirtland AFB Dental Clinic’s achievements during the year:



• Aced a no-notice Nuclear Surety Staff Assistance Visit; awarded Nuclear Surety Inspection “Superior Team” recognition; directed a Personnel Reliability Assurance Program identified as #1 PRAP team in the Air Force



• Dental lab pace-setter; created 3D-printed orthodontic aligner, a first in AFGSC



• Deployed Airmen in support of COVID-19 pandemic transportation mission; expedited 140 critical patient evacuations



• Directed patient In-Place Decontamination Team using $122,000 inventory; trained 16 team members and increased readiness posture by 31%; piloted disease operations; validated 36 tasks and a $2.4 million equipment package



• Established Transportation Isolation System decontamination program; vetted 88 checklist items and rendered critical feedback to leadership; fueled four modifications used by six Combatant Commands



Lt. Col. Brian M. Clement, 377th OMRS Dental Flight commander and Chief of Dental Services, praised his teammates for making the awards possible.



“I am proud, honored, and humbled to work with the exceptional Airmen of the dental clinic. The challenges of the past year have been extraordinary, as we have supported many operations that have extended beyond our four walls, and also worked within some very specific limits. They have grown, flexed, and risen to the occasion, and are continuously reshaping our new normalcy.”

