Run, Reeves, Run!

Tyndall Air Force Base has many talented and motivated members throughout the installation. Through mental, emotional and physical resilience, the Airmen of Tyndall surge forward every day.



One way Airmen achieve this, is through inspiration from their mentors and leaders. The Airmen of the 81st Air Control Squadron have found inspiration in Master Sgt. John Reeves, 81st Air Control Squadron superintendent, who recently completed his goal of running every single day for one year in the midst of the pandemic.



“It’s funny, I never planned it that way; I always ran three to four times a week,” said Reeves. “When the base (and the world, basically) started shutting down to the COVID pandemic, I had to stay active. A week turned into two weeks, which turned into a month, and then through the summer. At that point I figured I will just see how long I can keep it going.”



Reeves says he perseveres despite the pandemic and all the possible excuses by focusing on discipline.



“There were some days that were challenging to keep going,” stated Reeves. “Just like everything, we aren’t always motivated, but that is where discipline kicks in. There were days that is was cold, or rainy, or both. The easy button is ‘just [don’t] do it.’ It was all about the discipline.”



As a senior non-commissioned officer at Tyndall’s 81st ACS, one of Reeves’ responsibilities is to advise. For those that may be struggling with their goals, he has some words of wisdom.



“Develop your goals, write it down, and do whatever it takes to get there,” Reeves said. “If along the way you run into a roadblock, find a way around it, and keep going.”



Reeves’ 365-consecutive-day challenge equated to more than 1,300 miles and 825 laps around the base track. He also completed the 2020 U.S. Air Force Annual Half Marathon, albeit virtually, and plans on continuing to run every day until he feels it’s time to stop.

