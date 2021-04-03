Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Courtesy Translation: Gyms in Hessen: Bouffier announces new COVID19 rules

    Translation: Hessen press release

    Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen

    GERMANY

    03.04.2021

    Story by Nadine Bower 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    By Florian Dörr
    News comment from Giessener Allgemeine, 4 March 2021
    Courtesy Translation: Alper Koemuer, USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs

    For months gyms in Hessen were closed. Now Prime Minister Volker Bouffier has announced changes.

    After the Corona summit between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of state, Prime Minister Volker Bouffier announced new COVID19 rules for Hessen. These include contact restrictions, openings of shops such as home improvement stores and others. There is also far-reaching news for the gyms in Hessen from Monday March 8.

    Gyms in Hessen to reopen:

    Because they should reopen. However, this is under special hygiene regulations, which, according to Bouffier, are inevitable in the COVID19 crisis. Apparently the system for the gyms in Hessen will be based on the new system for shopping in retail stores: Click & Meet. The Prime Minister says: "They need a personal preassigned appointment."

    Gyms in Hessen were closed for a long time - now they will reopen under restrictions:

    However, this does not mean that athletes have to train alone in the gyms in Hessen. In the gyms in Hessen, 40 square meters per person per appointment are necessary to keep the necessary distance. "Various hygiene regulations," as Bouffier calls it, will also apply. The new rules will apply from Monday March 8 initially until March 28.

    Source:
    https://www.giessener-allgemeine.de/hessen/fitnessstudios-in-hessen-bouffier-kuendigt-neue-corona-regeln-an-90228124.html

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 12:30
    Location: DE
    wiesbaden
    usagw-covid

