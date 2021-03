Chicago Soldier earns German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Gianna Polizzi of Chicago crosses the finish line of the final event to earn the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Gianna Polizzi of Chicago crosses the finish line of the final event to earn the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv, Feb. 28. see less | View Image Page

Sgt. Gianna Polizzi of Chicago, assigned to Task Force Illini, 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Illinois Army National Guard, earned silver for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) Feb. 8 - 28.

The GAFPB is a decoration worn by the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Germany. It can also be awarded to forces allied with Germany.

Approximately 30 U.S., Canadian, and Lithuanian Soldiers assigned to Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine participated in the events, which were overseen by German Lt. Col. Gregor Brand. To earn the GAFPB, Polizzi completed a series of scored events, pass or fail events, and tiered events.

The pass or fail events included Combat Lifesaver certification, proficiency at donning chemical protective equipment to protect against a gas attack, and a timed 100-meter swim wearing the Army Combat Uniform.

Scored events included a physical fitness test, which tested participants’ endurance in sprinting and the flexed arm hang.

Tiered events included a 9mm pistol range, which required Soldiers to hit seven of ten targets, and a ruck march.

Twenty-two U.S. Soldiers attempted to earn the GAFPB. Polizzi was one of 11 of to earn the badge.

Polizzi is a 92Y, Unit Supply Specialist assigned to Task Force Illini. Polizzi and Task Force Illini are deployed to the Lviv region of Ukraine in support of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, which is responsible for training, advising, and mentoring the Ukrainian cadre at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv, Ukraine in order to improve Armed Forces Ukraine’s training capacity and defense capabilities.