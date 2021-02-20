CSG activates Emergency Response Command

Courtesy Photo | Emergency Response team members during their activation ceremony at Joint Force...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Emergency Response team members during their activation ceremony at Joint Force Training Base Los Alamitos, Feb. 20. (California State Guard photo by MC3 Tony Sheneman) see less | View Image Page

LOS ALAMITOS RESERVE CENTER AND AIR STATION, CA, UNITED STATES 02.20.2021

JOINT FORCES TRAINING BASE LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. – In the wake of 2020's ad hoc responses to a pandemic, civil unrest and busy fire season, the California State Guard on Feb. 20 activated the Emergency Response Command (ERC), a new rapid-response team for future emergency call-outs.

The ERC is a highly-trained joint command consisting of Team Shield, a security forces detachment, and Team Blaze, a firefighting detachment. The ERC provides California a dedicated military response force for events such as wildfire, earthquake, evacuations, and protection of critical infrastructure. Due to the command's rapid-response nature, the ERC reports directly to the CSG Commanding General to deploy on missions without delay.

“The ERC provides an ability to have a group of personnel that are constantly being trained in the moment to all the certifications necessary to be able to respond to emergencies in the state of California,” said Maj. Gen. Jay M. Coggan, Commanding General of the CSG.

Team Blaze is commanded by 2nd Lt. (CA) Mathew Epstein, who also works as a civilian fire chief. "The fact I can be part of a team that will provide relief, support and assistance to our state's firefighters gives me immense pride,” said Epstein who added, “I'm happy we get to give some of our soldiers a chance to be a part of the firefighting community. Our [modern-day] fire services originated with Benjamin Franklin and our military tradition from the Minutemen. This unit brings the best of both traditions together; we're not just firefighters, and we're not just service members, we're firefighting service members."

As an emerging force with a goal to grow to more than 200 service members, Team Blaze is actively recruiting anyone interested with a particular need for non-commissioned officers and junior officers. Team Blaze works directly with CAL FIRE, the state's civilian firefighting service.

Team Shield, the security forces detachment, is commanded by Capt. (CA) Christopher Merlo, who recently transferred to the ERC from the 49th Military Police Support Detachment and is a civilian police Lieutenant. Many of the service members of Team Shield are police officers and security professionals, among other civilian occupations. "This is an exciting, but yet challenging time in the CSG,” said Merlo. “During these unprecedented times with COVID-19 and the recent civil unrest we have faced, this new force will be able to respond rapidly to the field during times of critical need."

According to 2nd Lt. (CA) Sal Hanna, Operations and Training Officer, the team is to “protect critical infrastructure, military installations and assisting civil authorities during times of emergency." Team Shield will also work hand-in-hand with Team Blaze on fire missions providing access control and assisting local authorities with evacuation orders. Team Shield is a growing force and is also actively recruiting over 100 new members.

CSG has become an operationally-focused organization not only with the CSG special capabilities, but also within the CSG’s command. The dedicated actions of CSG’s command stood up the ERC within six months. This activation signals the CSG’s ability to adapt to new circumstances in a rapid coordinated effort.

Concluding ERC's activation ceremony, the commanding general spoke to a formation of newly-activated ERC soldiers: “You are the tip of the spear of an operational State Guard,” said Coggan. “I count on you, I rely upon you and I know you will succeed because your success will be the success of the State Guard.”

For information on how to join the Emergency Response Command, visit the California State Guard website at www.stateguard.cmd.ca.gov.