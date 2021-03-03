USSPACECOM Commander Visits FCC/C10F

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (NNS) – U.S. Army Gen. James H. Dickinson, United States Space Command (USSPACECOM) Commander visited with Commander, U.S. Navy Space Command Vice Adm. Ross Myers at the Fleet Cyber Command/TENTH FLEET (FCC/C10F) headquarters Feb. 23.



“USSPACECOM’s ability to defend our national interests, deter aggression, and support our allies and partners depends on the seemless integration of all organizations that touch the space domain,” said Dickinson.



FCC is designated as U.S. Navy Space Command and is the Navy’s component command in support of USSPACECOM. A high priority of FCC/C10F is providing the best integration possible of space capabilities throughout the Fleet. By working closely with USSPACECOM and service counterparts, FCC/C10F is able to maintain maritime superiority from the sea floor to space.



“I firmly believe it is important to talk about the Navy’s role in space,” said Myers. “It takes the entire space community to ensure we, as a country, remain the world’s leader and protector of this domain. The re-establishment of the U.S. Space Command, under General Dickinson leadership, and creation of the U.S. Space Force sends a clear signal of the Defense Department’s increased emphasis on the importance of space operations in today’s great power competition.”



During the commanders’ office call, U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott Stalker, United States Space Command command senior enlisted leader, met with Command Master Chief Scott Nagle, Command Master Chief, FCC/C10F.



“This visit has provided a great opportunity to meet the men and women of Fleet Cyber Command and thank them for their work,” said Stalker.



FCC is responsible for Navy information network operations, offensive and defensive cyberspace operations, space operations and signals intelligence. C10F is the operational arm of Fleet Cyber Command and executes its mission through a task force structure similar to other warfare commanders. In this role, C10F provides support of Navy and joint missions in cyber/networks, cryptologic/signals intelligence and space.



