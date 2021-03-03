Soldiers bowl strikes for AER

A bowling competition held at Century Lanes Feb. 25-26 rang in this year’s Army Emergency Relief campaign. Twenty teams of four bowlers representing units across the installation competed for the championship trophy.



Soldier Support Institute took home the trophy this year. The players were 1st Sgt. Levail McKinnie, Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Clayton, Sgt. 1st Class Albert Johnson, and Sgt. Quinton RiddleyAyala.



The AER campaign, that officially began Monday and runs until May 15, brings awareness and raises funds to support our Soldiers and Families in need of emergency financial support, said Capt. David Schroeder, AER Campaign Coordinator.



“This isn’t just an active duty campaign,” Schroeder said. “Our goal is to get 100% of the population that qualifies for our program informed and that’s not just active duty or retired, it’s also Family and spouses. If a Soldier has an 18-yr dependent old who is going to college (the child) can, because their father or mother is active duty, apply for a scholarship through the AER website.”



Those eligible for AER assistance are:

• Soldiers on active duty and their dependents.

• Members of the Reserve Components of the Army (Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve) on Title 10 orders for more than 30 days and their eligible dependents

• Soldiers retired for longevity, medical, or upon reaching age 60 (Reserve component) and their eligible dependents

• Surviving spouses who have not remarried and children of Soldiers who died on active duty or died after reaching retirement eligibility.

Spouses and/or dependents may receive financial assistance; however, they must be geographically separated and possess a special power of attorney, military ID card and provide substantiating documents (i.e., car repair estimate, rental agreement, utility bill, etc.)



Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Muir, who bowled for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 165th Infantry Brigade, said it was important to support the program.



“It’s for a great cause,” Muir said.” The reason I’m here is I like to lead by example, lead from the front, if you will. How can I expect Soldiers to support AER if I’m not myself? And although I’ve never used it personally with my Family, I’ve had Soldiers that used it. It’s a great program.”



AER Specialist Wanda Redd added, “I always say AER is a program that keeps giving because AER gives to active duty, it gives to retirees to include survivors of active duty and retired Soldiers. So it’s a good program.”



“The campaign is used during this time to bring awareness to our program,” she said. “There are still a lot of Soldiers out there who know about AER, but they don’t know all that AER can assist them with. We want to be the first thing that a Soldier thinks about if they find themselves in financial hardship or just in need of financial assistance we want to be the first thing that they think of. We prefer for them to come and see us instead of going outside of the gate to the title pawns, the pawn shops, and just the high, high lending companies. AER is an awesome program.”



Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. ‘Beags’ Beagle Jr. encouraged everyone to support the program.



“By giving to AER, you are not only helping a fellow Soldier,” he said, “but for a variety of reasons or unforeseen circumstances you may find yourself on the other end of an AER loan or grant. Financial hardship doesn’t discriminate.”



“Commanders at all levels have a responsibility and obligation to inform Soldiers of the financial resources and assistance available to them to include AER,” Beagle added.



Beagle concluded by encouraging everyone to participate.



“Do your part and help a Soldier that you may never know, never meet, or never see,” he added. “As professionals our business is about sacrifice. Will you sacrifice a little that will do a lot for the good of others? Give to AER.”



For more information about the AER campaign, contact your unit representative. To request AER assistance, call 751-5256.



Fort Jackson’s AER office is located in the ACS Building, 9810 Lee Road. Call 751-5256 for specific guidance on how to apply for AER assistance.

