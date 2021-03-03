Peruvian military leader visits IAAFA

Photo By Vanessa Adame | Maj. Gen. Jose Luis Barrios Espinosa, Assistant Defense and Air Attaché to the...... read more read more Photo By Vanessa Adame | Maj. Gen. Jose Luis Barrios Espinosa, Assistant Defense and Air Attaché to the Embassy of Peru in Washington, D.C., shoots during a simulated exercise at the 837th Training Squadron Feb. 22, 2021. The general met with leaders at the Inter-American Air Forces Academy to continue to strengthen partnerships and expand security cooperation between the U.S. and Peru. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- The Inter-American Air Forces Academy leaders held their first partner nation visit with a top Peruvian Air Force officer Feb. 22.



Maj. Gen. Jose Luis Barrios Espinosa, Assistant Defense and Air Attaché to the Embassy of Peru in Washington, D.C, joined IAAFA leaders in an effort to continue strengthening partnerships and expanding security cooperation between the U.S. and Peru. The general met with Col. José Jiménez, IAAFA commandant, and other IAAFA senior leaders in discussions that included the importance of professional leadership advancement for officer and enlisted members, and the desire to continue to provide training for opportunities of mutual interest.



The daylong visit also included a tour of the International Student Support Section and the 318th Training Squadron hangar where the general had a chance to see the maintenance training equipment used by hundreds of international students each year. Distinguished guests included George Gagnon, director of International Training and Education, Air Education and Training Command, and Col. Rockie K. Wilson, 37th Training Wing commander, who accompanied the Peruvian leader as he toured the facilities.



The general also had an opportunity to visit with a partner nation guest instructor from his own country during a stop at the 837th Training Squadron. The visit coincided with the first day of Alpha cycle professional military education courses where approximately 30 international students are attending in residence. The general served as a keynote speaker part of IAAFAs PME program showcasing leadership and mentorship in action where he shared his thoughts of true leadership with students from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama, Uruguay, Colombia and the U.S. He also held an open-ended discussion, which provided an opportunity for the new students to ask questions.



“Improving and building relationships with our partner nations is part of our mission here at IAAFA,” Jiménez said. “Peru has been a long-standing partner of our military, and we look forward to continuing to work together to better unify our forces.”