Marne Air Soldiers from across the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, left Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, and headed to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Feb. 22 to 26.



The brigade sent AH-64 Apache helicopters, HH-60M and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, CH-47 Chinook helicopters along with tactical wheeled vehicles to provide aviation support to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.



“This JRTC rotation will provide tough, realistic training to our Soldiers by conducting large scale combat operations on the decisive action battlefield against a near-peer threat with multi-domain capabilities,” said Lt. Col. Joseph McCarthy, commander of the 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd CAB.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2021 Date Posted: 03.03.2021 10:26 Story ID: 390422 Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marne Air Soldiers head to the Joint Readiness Training Center., by SGT Andrew McNeil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.