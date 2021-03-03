Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marne Air Soldiers head to the Joint Readiness Training Center.

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Story by Sgt. Andrew McNeil 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Marne Air Soldiers from across the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, left Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, and headed to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Feb. 22 to 26.

    The brigade sent AH-64 Apache helicopters, HH-60M and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, CH-47 Chinook helicopters along with tactical wheeled vehicles to provide aviation support to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

    “This JRTC rotation will provide tough, realistic training to our Soldiers by conducting large scale combat operations on the decisive action battlefield against a near-peer threat with multi-domain capabilities,” said Lt. Col. Joseph McCarthy, commander of the 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd CAB.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 10:26
    Story ID: 390422
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marne Air Soldiers head to the Joint Readiness Training Center., by SGT Andrew McNeil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Aviation

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    Joint Readiness Training Center
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    3rd CAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT