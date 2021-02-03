Spotlight Sailor: Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Alex Locklear

Clio, South Carolina native, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Alex Locklear is Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England's Sailor of the quarter.



Locklear, a 2006 Marlboro County High School graduate, pursued nursing out of school when he saw an opportunity to continue his healthcare career in the Navy.



"I wanted stability for my family's future," said Locklear. "Being from a small town in South Carolina, you see people struggling, and I never wanted to be like that; I never wanted my kids to go through that, so stability was a driving factor."



Hospital Corpsmen provide medical care to Navy and Marine Corps personnel of the operational forces, shore activities, and other authorized beneficiaries.



"Me being a dental tech and a corpsman, I've got to learn dental stuff as well as combat medicine in Afghanistan," said Locklear. "There are over 30 subspecialties in our rating and a lot of opportunities to follow."



In 2018, Locklear brought his expertise into Navy recruiting as a medical officer recruiter, helping other healthcare professionals reach their goals.



"I meet many people and some, I even recruit," said Locklear. "I put one of my doctors that I met at school in the Navy last year."



Locklear earned NTAG New England's Medical Officer Recruiter of the Year (reserve component) for the fiscal Year 2020 and received multiple leadership awards. When asked what he's most proud of, he said it's part of the community.





"We don't have jobs in the Navy; we have careers," said Locklear. "I could comfortably get out of the Navy tomorrow and make equal pay in the civilian sector without wearing a uniform or standing duty, but a lot of those benefits I would lose, and I don't think I would have the same job satisfaction."



NTAG New England covers over 93,500 square miles encompassing Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and the Eastern half of New York. Headquartered in Boston, the command has more than 35 recruiting stations, eight Navy Operational Support Centers, four Military Entrance Processing Stations, and two stations overseas at Kaiserslautern, Germany and Naples, Italy.

