NAVSUP Posts Expeditionary Multiple Award Contract Solicitation

After hosting virtual Industry Days on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) posted its official request for proposal (RFP) on March 2, for the Worldwide Expeditionary Multiple Award Contract (WEXMAC).



The RFP is open until April 1. The Industry Days had nearly 50 representatives from commercial vendors attend and learn about the WEXMAC, indicating a healthy amount of anticipation for the solicitation posting.



“Our presenters could feel the excitement coming from vendors during the Industry Days question and answer portion,” said Capt. Matthew Brickhaus, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka director of contracting. “I’m excited to learn more about these vendors and selecting the best fit for the Navy’s expeditionary forces.”



The Navy’s expeditionary forces often perform missions in austere locations with short-fused and logistically challenging requirements that must be met by commercial vendors. WEXMAC will enable the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF) with global contracting support, by having supplies and services such as logistics, material handling, lodging, force protection, communications, provisions, clothing, fuel and medical supplies readily available at the locations in which they operate.



“The demands are high, flexibility and mobility are key,” said Erin Olenjack during Industry Days. “We need responsive and skilled vendors because complex demands and requirements can arise with little notice.”

Conventional contracting practices that typically take several weeks or months is expected to be completed within a few days or weeks under WEXMAC, reducing lead times and enhancing NECF readiness.



WEXMAC aligns with Naval Sustainment System-Supply (NSS-Supply), which is a combination of commercial best practices, process improvements, governance and oversight to maximize effectiveness while prioritizing and balancing costs. Under NAVSUP direction, NSS-Supply will initiate a multi-year journey focusing on expanding competition with suppliers while deepening supplier partnerships and integrating existing supply chain resources toward a common goal.



“This contract will provide a multiyear path for us to focus on expanding competition among suppliers and deepening partnerships with strategic suppliers that will, ultimately, help us shape the industrial base,” said NAVSUP Assistant Commander for Contracting Mark Bennington. “The standardized approach this contract will implement for expeditionary logistics acquisition will boost not only NAVSUP contracting efficiencies, but also boost the Navy’s effectiveness to generate readiness.”



NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka will review all proposals immediately after the solicitation period closes. Contract awards are expected to be announced in late spring with ordering to begin in the summer of 2021.



The WEXMAC RFP can be viewed at https://applications.navsup.navy.mil/asianeco/buyer/soln/sdsole.aspx?hkey=205652017.



