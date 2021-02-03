Nevada adjutant general names first Joint Force Headquarters honorary commander

Courtesy Photo | Dan Morgan, Nevada Military Support Alliance president and CEO of the Builders...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dan Morgan, Nevada Military Support Alliance president and CEO of the Builders Association of Northern Nevada, is set to become the Nevada Guard’s first Joint Force Headquarters honorary commander during a ceremony Tuesday at the Office of the Adjutant General in Carson City. see less | View Image Page

Dan Morgan, Nevada Military Support Alliance president and CEO of the Builders Association of Northern Nevada, is set to become the Nevada Guard’s first Joint Force Headquarters honorary commander during a ceremony Tuesday at the Office of the Adjutant General in Carson City, Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry announced last week.



“A strong believer in the future of our community, our youth and our military service men and women, Dan Morgan is a great citizen of Nevada,” said Berry, who became Nevada’s 30th adjutant general in 2019. “I can’t wait to work with him as our first honorary commander in the office of the adjutant general.”



As the adjutant general’s honorary commander, Morgan’s appointment oversees the entire force of the Nevada Air and Army Guard. The honorary commander program provides members of the community greater access and understanding of the personnel and missions of the Nevada Guard by matching a commander with civilian community leaders and citizens worthy of distinction. Berry, Nevada’s adjutant general, is the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the Nevada Guard, a governor-appointed position working in the Nevada Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters in Carson City.



“I’m humbled and honored to be selected and work as the first honorary commander serving the Nevada Guard’s adjutant general,” Morgan said. “The soldiers and airmen of the Nevada Guard are members of our community, and I look forward to representing them as a proud Nevadan and honorary commander.”



Morgan has received numerous awards as a professional in the community, including being named the Advertising Person of the Year by the Advertising Association of Nevada in 2000. He also received the National Guard Association of the United States’ Patrick Henry Award in 2016 for his support of Nevada Guardsmen. Under his leadership, the Nevada Military Support Alliance received a Patrick Henry Award during the 142nd annual NGAUS conference in Boston, held virtually last year.



Additionally, Morgan has served on numerous charitable organizations in Nevada, including board of directors of the Truckee Meadows Boys and Girls Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the YMCA of The Sierra, Reno National Little League and the Bretzlaff Charitable Foundation.



Honorary commanders serve three-year terms and receive induction ceremonies following appointment.



For years, Nevada Air Guard units ran their own honorary commander program. The Nevada Army Guard is beginning its honorary commander this year, and Morgan is the first among Army command positions to be selected.