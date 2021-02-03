62nd AW strengthens joint warfighting capabilities through Exercise Predictable Iron

Photo By Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams | U.S. Soldiers with the 82nd Airborne Division execute a static-line jump out of a C-17...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams | U.S. Soldiers with the 82nd Airborne Division execute a static-line jump out of a C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, during Exercise Predictable Iron at Pope Army Airfield, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Feb. 26, 2021. Members with the 62nd AW conducted airdrop and personnel drop missions with the 82nd Airborne Division, promoting the integration of Mobility Air Force capabilities into joint warfighting concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams) see less | View Image Page

POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, N.C. -- Air Mobility Command plays a crucial role within the joint force by projecting the ability to rapidly deploy combat power anywhere in the world.



The 62nd Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, traveled nearly 3,000 miles to team up with the 82nd Airborne Division and executed Exercise Predictable Iron at Pope Army Airfield, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Feb. 22-26.



Exercise Predictable Iron provided the opportunity for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army to strengthen their skill sets together and accomplish the Department of Defense’s mission to provide combat-credible military forces.



“The surest way to prevent war is to be prepared to win one,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kyle Stewart, 8th Airlift Squadron commander. “This exercise strengthens our proficiency and interoperability between the joint force, which directly contributes to our nation’s power projection capability.”



The Joint Airborne and Air Transportability Training allowed both services to enhance their mission readiness while better understanding each other’s capabilities. The 82nd Airborne Division strengthened their combat proficiency while the 62nd AW executed airdrop and personnel drop efficiency training.



More than 10 aircrew members with the 7th and 8th Airlift Squadrons piloted two C-17 Globemaster IIIs to aid in airdropping more than 800 U.S. Soldiers and 70 tons of equipment.



Crews aboard the two C-17s were able to airdrop Humvees and Caster Assisted A-Series Delivery System bundles, which are smaller equipment bundles that have the ability to be pushed out of the aircraft side doors.



“The C-17’s unique strategic and tactical airlift capability provides the type of transport that can deploy the 82nd anytime and anywhere,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Tim Wilson, a pilot with the 8th AS.



Assisting in the joint fight, AMC provides support to the 82nd AD’s Immediate Response Force mission, which maintains a rapid reaction force that is capable of deploying anywhere in the world within 18 hours of notification.



“AMC’s support to the 82nd Airborne’s IRF mission prepares our teams to prevail in the rapid response to crisis, strategically deploying to conduct forcible entry parachute assault and secure key objectives for follow-on military objectives,” Stewart explained.



Stewart went on to add that working with the 82nd AD creates a “win-win” for the two high-powered teams.



Exercise Predictable Iron promoted the integration of Mobility Air Force’s capabilities into joint warfighting concepts.



“The 62nd AW has a laser focus on executing today’s worldwide airlift missions while developing the readiness for the future fight,” Stewart said. “Predictable Iron benefits the 62nd AW by creating an unparalleled training opportunity that sharpens our team’s capability and capacity to execute tasked [operation plans].”