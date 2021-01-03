Navy Reserve, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Holds Change of Command

MAYPORT, Fla. – Capt. Richard S. Lofgren relieved Capt. Douglas W. Sasse III, as commander of Navy Reserve, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Reserve Component (NR COMUSNAVSO/C4F), March 1, 2021.



A virtual reading of orders was held during an all-hands drill weekend Feb. 7, and the change of command became effective March 1.



Sasse provided welcoming remarks to Lofgren during the virtual event.



“Capt. Lofgren has been a good friend for several years now and I couldn’t have been given a better officer to relieve me,” said Sasse. “He has the tactical experience, the executive perspective and the professional reputation that is going to keep this command achieving great things through what is likely to be a very demanding next few years for the Fourth Fleet active duty and reserve team.”



Sasse thanked the NR COMUSNAVSO/C4F staff for their support during his time as commanding officer and offered them his encouragement.



“Don’t ever say, ‘I’m just a reservist,’” said Sasse. “Now more than ever, the combined team will benefit from having skilled Navy Reserve Sailors ready to support. Continue to do your best every day to contribute.”



Lofgren thanked Sasse for his leadership to NR COMUSNAVSO/C4F.



“I have large shoes to fill,” said Lofgren. “Capt. Sasse has a long career of demonstrating naval excellence and I am very grateful to have a friend and shipmate like him. Capt. Sasse has left me in a really great spot with a well-qualified, well-organized and well-trained team.”



Lofgren is a native of Plano, Texas, and a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin. He previously served as reserve deputy commodore for Coastal Riverine Group TWO (CRG-2) and as training officer and plank owner for Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron ELEVEN (MSRON 11). He has completed two significant deployments in direct support of Operation Uphold Democracy in Haiti and Operation Joint Resolve in the Balkan region.



"My goal for our unit is for our active duty component commander not to see any difference between active duty or reservists on the watch floor,” Lofgren said. “I want to be viewed as one team that is full-up round and ready-to-go.”



Navy Reserve, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet provides continuous support to its active duty counterpart and U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2021 Date Posted: 03.02.2021 14:26 Story ID: 390356 Location: MAYPORT, FL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Reserve, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Holds Change of Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.